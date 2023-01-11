Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 12 of 2020. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. OKC is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per contest.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO