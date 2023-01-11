Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Courthouse nears completion
The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon. Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse. Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former...
Craig Daily Press
New Moffat County elected officials sworn in
Six newly elected Moffat County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and county commissioners approved several appointments to volunteer boards. A crowd of Moffat County staff, community members, friends and family gathered Tuesday as 14th Judicial District Judge Sandra H. Gardner read the oath of office for each official stepping into his or her role.
Craig Daily Press
JustServe Award nominations open until Jan. 31
Nominations are open for the 2022 JustServe Award, which recognizes local businesses’ outstanding contributions to the community through volunteer service. JustServe, a web service that connects volunteers and organizations, will select one semifinalist each from Routt County, Grand County, Jackson County, Moffat County and Rio Blanco County. JustServe will then select an overall winner from the semifinalist pool.
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Craig Daily Press
Youth council to hold Winter Thrills and Fifth Quarter for local teens
Moffat County Youth Action Council plans to host a sledding party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Moffat County High School. Attendance is free and open to all middle and high school students in Craig and Hayden. The Youth Action Council will provide food and a hot chocolate bar for the event, and youth are asked to dress warm and bring a sled if they have one.
Craig Daily Press
History in Focus: Mega winters in Northwest Colorado
As 2023 sets in and we begin to shovel our way out of this monumental winter of “bomb” cyclones and record snowfall, it’s apparent our modern era likes to declare all sorts of weather patterns as “unprecedented” in all of human experience. Perhaps, this is due to our ever-lurking paranoia over manmade climate change.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Business opportunities can be found in Hayden, Oak Creek as Yampa Valley grows
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Move To Steamboat and the Yampa Valley magazine that was published Dec. 23, 2022. Steamboat Springs has long drawn investors, and businesses to Northwest Colorado, but many are also viewing nearby communities like Oak Creek and Hayden for their opportunities as well.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Attending to attendance
They say the best ability is availability, and for our students at Moffat County schools, that’s as true as it. Our teachers can put together the perfect lesson plan, our support staff can ensure the perfect. environment, our technology team can prepare the devices to work perfectly, and our...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County’s Makaela Simpson earns title at Tournament of Champions
With multiple athletes taking the podium and one earning a tournament title in the first event back from winter break, the past weekend was a positive indicator for Moffat County. Bulldogs senior Makaela Simpson won it all during the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. She went undefeated in the...
