Moffat County Youth Action Council plans to host a sledding party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Moffat County High School. Attendance is free and open to all middle and high school students in Craig and Hayden. The Youth Action Council will provide food and a hot chocolate bar for the event, and youth are asked to dress warm and bring a sled if they have one.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO