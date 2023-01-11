ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

mtpr.org

Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates

A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal

Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Fewer teaching licenses were issued in 2022 as schools struggle to fill jobs

The number of licenses issued to new teachers in Montana dipped last year, according to a report from the Office of Public Instruction. The state licensed more than 1,200 new teachers last year, down from 1,600 in 2021, and the lowest amount in the last five years. The number of educators who maintained or upgraded their licenses rose slightly to just over 5,250.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Two missing persons bills advance to the state Senate

Two bills addressing the issue of missing persons in Montana passed out of the House floor Wednesday, and will now move on to the Senate. One bill, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway from Great Falls, is a request for an interim study on missing youth. Eighty percent of the missing people in Montana are under the age of 18.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers

The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
mtpr.org

Bill to fund missing persons response teams nears passage in the state House

There were nearly 2,000 reports of missing persons in Montana last year. Two bills aimed at addressing this issue are nearing passage in the House. Both bills have received bipartisan support and were requested by the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The bills are in response to findings from the Department of Justice’s Missing Persons Database that shows a need for more funding, training and collaboration on missing persons cases.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…

We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature

A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana supermajority may put state’s constitution on the chopping block

Those who value Montana’s Constitution are concerned—terrified, actually—of what the Legislature’s supermajority (and its new Freedom Caucus) are going to try to do to it this session. Here’s how it can happen:  Article XIV of our Constitution sets forth how it can be revised:  Section 1 provides that the supermajority can submit to the voters […] The post Montana supermajority may put state’s constitution on the chopping block appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

