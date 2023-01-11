ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department. On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
MARION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Darlington Co.: Deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Darlington County Friday. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found off of Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Investigators are being assisted by SLED's Crime Scene Unit. County coroner JT...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Newborn puppies under home rescued by Richland County Sheriff's Department

Richland County Sheriff's Department rescued five newborn puppies from under a home Saturday night, after receiving a worried call from a local resident. According to the department, the man called animal control after he located the puppies under his home. Animal Control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help and the fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

