Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
Teen gang member arrested after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A teenage gang member is behind bars after a crash, according to Lexington Police Department. On Saturday, January 14th, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Roberts Street for a headlight being out and expired license plate when the driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
Coroner identifies man found dead following Sunday morning fire in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case. Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder...
Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
Human remains found in wooded area of Darlington Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Darlington County Friday. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found off of Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Investigators are being assisted by SLED's Crime Scene Unit. County coroner JT...
Newborn puppies under home rescued by Richland County Sheriff's Department
Richland County Sheriff's Department rescued five newborn puppies from under a home Saturday night, after receiving a worried call from a local resident. According to the department, the man called animal control after he located the puppies under his home. Animal Control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help and the fire department was also unable to assist.
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
Newberry County man tries to sell stolen construction equipment with his 2 children, gun in car, sheriff says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of trying to sell stolen construction equipment while armed and with his two children in the car. Authorities in Newberry County said on Tuesday they got a call from a concerned citizen who was trying to buy a Kubota skid steer from Facebook Marketplace.
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
