Read full article on original website
you are not special
2d ago
NO!!!!! We have enough crime and have become over populated!! This will crowd our schools even more and these people will use up resources and not pay a penny in taxes for them.
Reply
4
Guest
2d ago
So much for “unique by nature”! I mean come in! All Mckinney is doing is bringing in more and more apartment complexes but yet where is the family activities like carnivals or malls ECT! No, all they are doing now is turning Mckinney into Dallas. $$$$ is all they seem to care about.
Reply
3
Speed Racer
1d ago
More apartments = more crime and section 8 housing. Yay us, we are turning into a sh1t hole like Dallas and California.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Last minute claim: North Texas resident takes home $1 million from Mega MillionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
Flower Mound adjusts district housing options
Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Keller city council revises senior center fees
The Keller Senior Activity Center is located at 640 Johnson Road. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Keller City Council unanimously voted to revise the Keller Senior Activity Center membership fees in a meeting on Dec. 20. Revised membership fees will be $20 for Keller residents and $70 for non-residents. Two non-residents...
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, totaling over $9M
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, development and renovations coming to Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Filing for Trophy Club council spots, mayor opens Jan. 18
Trophy Club Council Member Jeff Beach (left) talks during the Jan. 10 meeting. Beach's Place 2 spot on the board is one of two up for grabs in the May election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Two council members and the mayor are up for election this upcoming May in Trophy Club.
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Paul Voelker will not seek re-election for Richardson mayor in May election
Mayor Paul Voelker will not run for re-election after 10 years as a Richardson politician. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Paul Voelker told Community Impact he will not seek re-election as Richardson mayor in the upcoming general election. Nearing the end of his 10th year as a Richardson politician, Voelker said...
$1.9 Million Approved By Plano City Council To Fight Homelessness
During the Plano City Council meeting on Jan. 9, councilmembers voted unanimously to approve $1.9 million in funds to support homeless individuals in the city. The HOME American Rescue Plan allocates funds for those with an income of 50% or below the area median. The funds will primarily be used for homeless prevention resources in order to keep individuals off the streets.
H-E-B project plat, site plan for potential second Frisco location gets 30-day extension
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Community Impact staff) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for an H-E-B Grocery Co.-proposed project Jan. 10. The extension covers a conveyance plat and site plan that designates...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
City of Lewisville announces Tadd Phillips as new director of human resources
Lewisville has hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville officials hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. Phillips has more than 20 years of municipal human resources experience, according to a Jan. 4 press release....
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Candidacy filing for Lewisville ISD, Coppell ISD boards of trustees begins Jan. 18
Candidate filings begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Coppell ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot for LISD. Both seats are three-year terms. Place 6 is...
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Northlake to open council candidate filings
Candidate filings for several towns and cities will open Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake residents looking to serve in city and town council positions can file for candidacy starting Jan. 18. The filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting will begin April 24,...
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
Filing deadline set for Richardson mayor and City Council elections
Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18, according to a discussion during a Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 4