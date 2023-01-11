Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Related
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run
A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
One dead, two others injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at least three guns were recovered from the scene and one suspect remains at-large.
fox9.com
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson reinstated at Metro Transit PD
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a controversial final year in office sparked by a drunk driving arrest that uncovered other alleged misconduct, former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is already back at his old job with Metro Transit. FOX 9 is told Hutchinson has returned to his old job at...
Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars -- one in August and another in June of last year."Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level -- but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police say injured man found in city unable to tell officers his name
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help identifying a man found injured in the city who is unable to tell police his name. According to the department, the man was found with head injuries on 4th Street North near Lowry Avenue North on January 6. Officers say that since that time the man has been unable to "provide his name or life circumstances."
Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
krwc1360.com
Weekend Snowmobile Crash Claims the Life of Albertville Woman
A local woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says around 1:15 PM Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing. Authorities say it appeared that the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile, 55-year-old Nancy Grieman of Albertville, lost control on a curve in the trail, and the sled struck a tree.
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis
A man is awaiting charges after crashing into other cars while fleeing police with a large amount of drugs in his SUV in Minneapolis. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Monday near the Lowry Avenue North bridge over I-94 at Washington Avenue. A spokesperson...
Comments / 1