empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Voting commissioner addresses allegations of voter suppression in Milwaukee amid calls to resign
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican on the Wisconsin Elections Commission is not backing down from comments many voting rights groups see as voter suppression. Commissioner Bob Spindell emailed constituents December 16 to tout Republican efforts to lower voter turnout in Milwaukee's minority communities. Spindell is also the chair of...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
CBS 58
Parental rights resolution that outlines student gender identity passes in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS58) -- A unanimous vote by the Waukesha Board of Education on a parental rights resolution that includes students' personal gender identity was the topic of much discussion on Wednesday. "This is a political tactic," said one parent about the parental rights and transparency resolution. Over two dozen...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Common Council to vote on 79th and Clinton juvenile detention center next week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Milwaukee's Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee voted to approve the rezoning at 79th and Clinton in Milwaukee's Granville neighborhood. The Department of Corrections proposed changing the vacant property at 7930 W. Clinton from "industrial light" to "detailed planned development" in order to...
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
CBS 58
Madison-based doctor helps open abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Two caregivers on each side of the Wisconsin-Illinois border are coming out of retirement to help women in need of abortion services. They opened a clinic in Rockford just last week and now we're getting to meet them. Leaders at the Rock Planning Clinic say now...
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee homicides up 11% in 2022; what's next for the Office of Violence Prevention?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Jan. 12, city leaders shared that although overall crime in 2022 has decreased, homicides have increased by 11%. The Office of Violence Prevention shared what they're doing to get those numbers down. "A lot of what we're doing is coming from an asset-based approach,"...
CBS 58
'There is such a reliance on alcohol in society': Dry January making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a movement that's growing in popularity and becoming a cultural phenomenon. "Dry January" is a trend where people give up alcohol during the month of January, going completely sober from alcohol. The trend is catching on fast, even in Wisconsin. The hashtags "sober" and "sobriety...
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
CBS 58
DA finds 'no basis' for criminal liability in in-custody death of Brieon Green
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The DA's office has found "no basis" for criminal liability in the 2022 death of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Green took his own life in June while in custody at the...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee health commissioner speaks out after resignation of Kirsten Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The job search is underway for the fifth Milwaukee health commissioner in the last five years. The department's high turnover rate is raising eyebrows, but a former commissioner isn't surprised. Add Kirsten Johnson to this list of Milwaukee health commissioners who have left the job since...
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
