Verona, MS

wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge

An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Parents of wandering 3-year-old charged with child neglect

The parents of a 3-year-old child found walking alone Tuesday morning have been charged with child neglect, a misdemeanor, according to the Columbus Police Department. The child’s parents, Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon, CPD investigator Chris Ware said. Ware said the child had gotten...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
TUPELO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wtva.com

Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Look Back In Yalobusha History

Herald Editor Edward B. Shearer was treading on dangerous ground in January of 1973 when he reprinted this essay titled “Wives” from an old clipping found in his collection– Hold on to your wife, she will improve with age. Some things don’t improve with age. Wives are an...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS

