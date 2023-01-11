Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
Commercial Dispatch
Parents of wandering 3-year-old charged with child neglect
The parents of a 3-year-old child found walking alone Tuesday morning have been charged with child neglect, a misdemeanor, according to the Columbus Police Department. The child’s parents, Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon, CPD investigator Chris Ware said. Ware said the child had gotten...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
Police charge parents after child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA - Columbus Police charged the parents of the child found walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, face two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor. Police Capt. Rick Jones said the child left the home two weeks earlier...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
wcbi.com
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
WLOX
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
wtva.com
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
hottytoddy.com
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
yalnews.com
Look Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Edward B. Shearer was treading on dangerous ground in January of 1973 when he reprinted this essay titled “Wives” from an old clipping found in his collection– Hold on to your wife, she will improve with age. Some things don’t improve with age. Wives are an...
