Bob Odenkirk Fanboys Over Quinta Brunson & Ayo Edebiri at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

 2 days ago
On Tuesday, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk looked dapper at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Television Actor — Drama Series.

“Extra’s’ Billy Bush spoke with Bob, who met “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson on the red carpet!

Bob commented, “I read her book [‘She Memes Well’] years ago… It’s a funny book.. I’m a fan of her, big-time.”

Odenkirk also showed some love for Ayo Edebiri, who stars on “The Bear.”

Bob is nominated for the fifth time… how would he feel if he won? He answered, “I’d love a chance to say thank you to everyone who gave us a chance to make ‘Better Call Saul.’”

He added, “I think people gave us a real opportunity, the critics and certainly the audience, so we made the most of it and it worked out.”

As for his character Saul, Odenkirk commented, “He’s done. We did a great job by him. He’s in prison now. Leave him be. Write him a note once in a while, send him some cigarettes.”

Though the show is over, Bob is busy with his upcoming AMC show “Lucky Hank” and a new book with his daughter.

