Read full article on original website
Related
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game
"Truly one of the greatest gifts I've ever received," Watt said of the surprise tribute Before J.J. Watt took the field for his last-ever NFL game, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end was brought to tears by his friends around the league. On the most recent episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, cameras captured the sweet moment before Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers when the Cardinals surprised Watt, 33, with a tribute video. NFL stars like Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and others pre-recorded messages for Watt...
J.J. Watt Moved to Tears During Tribute Video from Tom Brady and Others
J.J. Watt was moved to tears while watching a tribute video of those who respect him the most after announcing his retirement.
Police called in as Olivia Dunne fans mob gymnastics meet: ‘Scary, disturbing, and cringey’
A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on Friday night was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see LSU star Olivia Dunne.Ms Dunne, 20, is one of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics. She has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, and a name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of some $2.5m.Her status as a social media star drew a number of fans out to the season-opening clash between Utah and LSU, but the spectacle...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
NFL Playoffs Preview 2022: How All 14 Teams Can Make It to the Super Bowl
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wintry mix will change over into snow late Thursday and into early Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible across the region Thursday night before lake effect snow kicks in Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of our area from 1...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Derek Carr Posts Goodbye Message to Raider Nation
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A local teen said he’s alive thanks to a quick rescue from his baseball coach who jumped into action when he suffered a rare cardiac emergency in the middle of a baseball game. The game started out perfectly for Kyle Hlucky, 17, a...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just captured video of a dog that had been shot twice now making a recovery no one ever expected. First responders have called Clyde a “miracle dog,” and now we see why. On Thursday, we saw Clyde at West Park...
VIDEO: Cardinals Bring JJ Watt to Tears with Tribute Video
The Arizona Cardinals honored JJ Watt during one of their team meetings last week before his final NFL game with a tribute video which had Watt in tears
Cleveland News - Fox 8
NBA Mock Draft: Wembanyama, Henderson Top Uncertain Lottery
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wintry mix will change over into snow late Thursday and into early Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible across the region Thursday night before lake effect snow kicks in Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of our area from 1...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
MMA Coach Worked As Middleman for Offshore Sportsbook, per Report
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wintry mix will change over into snow late Thursday and into early Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible across the region Thursday night before lake effect snow kicks in Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of our area from 1...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just captured video of a dog that had been shot twice now making a recovery no one ever expected. First responders have called Clyde a “miracle dog,” and now we see why. On Thursday, we saw Clyde at West Park...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Aljamain Sterling Puts UFC History on Hold to Heal Torn Bicep Tendon
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team just captured video of a dog that had been shot twice now making a recovery no one ever expected. First responders have called Clyde a “miracle dog,” and now we see why. On Thursday, we saw Clyde at West Park...
Comments / 0