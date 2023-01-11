Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum. Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. More weed dispensaries to open...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga
Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached
The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
Red Sox Infielder Trevor Story Undergoes Elbow Surgery
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s Office. The data encompasses statistics from Aug. 1 to Dec. 20.
What to Know Before Watching Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’
NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a mix of cloudy skies
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a …. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. Create a lifestyle of success. Hilary DeCesare, author and founder of...
New NYCHA bosses talk funding, fixes and the future
There are two new bosses at the New York City Housing Authority -- a CEO and COO -- appointed just last year. Both leaders spoke exclusively to PIX11 News. New NYCHA bosses talk funding, fixes and the future. There are two new bosses at the New York City Housing Authority...
Forecast: When the rain will stop in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday was hit with rain showers, which are expected to continue into Friday. Mr. G explains when the rain is forecasted to end.
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
Best 20 High School Boys Basketball Freshmen in the Nation in Early Season
Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal
Best 20 High School Girls Basketball Sophomores in the Nation
Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses strike
As the nurses strike at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital enters its second day, there's a proposal on the table that could bring an end to the walkout. Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses …. As the nurses strike at...
NYPD probe Brooklyn hit-and-run as possible hate crime
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn is being investigated by the NYPD as a possible hate crime. A 55-year-old man was struck by a hit-run driver while walking on Albany Avenue and Union Street on Friday around 5:05 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver, after making a left turn on Albany Avenue, slammed into the victim and then drove away.
Nassau County GOP chairman on Rep. George Santos’ refusal to resign
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Rep. George Santos to resign from office on Wednesday over his fabrications about his career and personal life. Nassau County GOP officials said constituent calls in Santos’ district will be redirected to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and...
Combatting grief in 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Not everyone is off to a great start in 2023, and when it feels like many are leaning into the new year’s optimism and resolutions, it can be a challenge to those experiencing grief, sadness, or general winter blues. We’re joined by a licensed...
