New York City, NY

Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum

Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll

BROOKLYN, NY
PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga

BROOKLYN, NY
Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached

The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Sox Infielder Trevor Story Undergoes Elbow Surgery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s Office. The data encompasses statistics from Aug. 1 to Dec. 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What to Know Before Watching Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’

BROOKLYN, NY
New NYCHA bosses talk funding, fixes and the future

There are two new bosses at the New York City Housing Authority -- a CEO and COO -- appointed just last year. Both leaders spoke exclusively to PIX11 News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal

BROOKLYN, NY
Best 20 High School Girls Basketball Sophomores in the Nation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew...
BROOKLYN, NY
Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses strike

As the nurses strike at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital enters its second day, there's a proposal on the table that could bring an end to the walkout.
BRONX, NY
NYPD probe Brooklyn hit-and-run as possible hate crime

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn is being investigated by the NYPD as a possible hate crime. A 55-year-old man was struck by a hit-run driver while walking on Albany Avenue and Union Street on Friday around 5:05 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver, after making a left turn on Albany Avenue, slammed into the victim and then drove away.
BROOKLYN, NY
Nassau County GOP chairman on Rep. George Santos’ refusal to resign

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Rep. George Santos to resign from office on Wednesday over his fabrications about his career and personal life. Nassau County GOP officials said constituent calls in Santos’ district will be redirected to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Combatting grief in 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Not everyone is off to a great start in 2023, and when it feels like many are leaning into the new year’s optimism and resolutions, it can be a challenge to those experiencing grief, sadness, or general winter blues. We’re joined by a licensed...

