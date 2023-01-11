Read full article on original website
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man
An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year.
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO homicide detectives arrest parents of dead child
Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested the parents of a one-year-old child for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to detectives, at approximately 3:03 p.m. on September 24, 2022, BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies responded to 218 S.W. Third St. referencing a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered a child in medical distress. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Florida doctor sentenced to 20 years for substance abuse treatment fraud scheme
MIAMI — A Florida doctor was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multiyear scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests -- including unnecessary urine tests -- for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, prosecutors said. According to a news...
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
islandernews.com
UPDATE. Police apprehend suspect who abandoned stolen car in the Village
One car theft victim will soon be happy to have his vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of the Key Biscayne Police Department. Police officers from Chief Frank Sousa's unit, along with the aid of Miami-Dade Police aviation and K-9 units, helped apprehend a suspect in the 100 block of Harbor Drive early Thursday after he had bailed from the stolen car more than three hours earlier.
wflx.com
Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman's death
A bridge tender reached a plea deal Tuesday following her arrest last year in connection with the death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge. Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, pleaded guilty in court to one count of manslaughter. Judge Scott Suskauer...
Florida woman accused of stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A Miami woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a missing phone, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Click10.com
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
