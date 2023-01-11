Read full article on original website
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times, how to watch
For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is teeing it up in paradise, as Waialae Country Club plays host to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The par-70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017) and offers a different test compared to the one seen last week at Kapalua. Hideki Matsuyama will be back to defend his title against a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and more.
When is the PGA Tour's Sony Open on ESPN+? Dates, times, more
The next event on the PGA Tour is the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here's how you can watch all of the action.
Sony Open 2023 golf betting guide: Odds, tips, predictions for PGA event at Wai’alae in Honolulu
The 2023 Sony Open tees off Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Wai'alae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The popular tournament marks the second major PGA event of the calendar year to be played in America's 50th state. The tourney will be televised on GOLF Channel and features a purse of $7.9 million. We have all the tournament details, betting odds, and tips to get you ready to bet on a winner this weekend.
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2023 Sony Open picks, predictions, odds, field: Top PGA expert says fade Jordan Spieth, back Tom Kim this week
It could be another thrilling end in Hawaii this week when the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the 2023 Sony Open. Two of the past three events at Waialae Country Club have gone to playoffs. That includes last year, when Hideki Matsuyama defeated Russell Henley to get his first victory since his 2021 Masters win. The Japanese star hit a 3-wood from 276 yards to 2 feet on the first playoff to win with an eagle. He made up a five-shot deficit over the final nine holes. Jordan Spieth is one of the headliners this week as he makes his first appearance at Waialae since 2019. He will be joined by golfers like Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Corey Conners in the Sony Open 2023 field. Past winners scheduled to compete include Henley (2013) and two-time champ Jimmy Walker (2014 and 2015).
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii host course: Waialae Country Club scorecard and course breakdown
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The tournament's host course has been at the Hawaiian club since 1965, when the event as we know it began. Waialae Country Club plays as a par-70 golf course, playing to a scorecard...
'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event
A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Sony Open picks 2023: Why our undercover caddie loves Sungjae Im at Waialae
For a little over 67 holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, our expert panel looked poised to get off to an extremely strong start to 2023. Pat Mayo, who cashed on three outrights in this column last year, was on Collin Morikawa at 20-1 pre-tournament, which was essentially a lock heading into the back nine on Sunday. Until it wasn’t.
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Jordan Spieth part of 3-way tie for the lead at Sony Open
Jordan Spieth is playing about how he expects, and that's a good thing
Golf Glance: Hideki Matsuyama chasing history at Sony Open
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Yes, the great Sam Snead used to actually putt croquet style until it was banned because he was too good at it
If you happened to flip to Golf Channel before coverage of this week's Sony Open started (more likely to happen this week with that late Hawaii start), you may have stumbled upon an unusual sight. A golfer putting croquet style. And not just any golfer, but Sam Snead, one of the greatest golfers of all time.
