It could be another thrilling end in Hawaii this week when the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the 2023 Sony Open. Two of the past three events at Waialae Country Club have gone to playoffs. That includes last year, when Hideki Matsuyama defeated Russell Henley to get his first victory since his 2021 Masters win. The Japanese star hit a 3-wood from 276 yards to 2 feet on the first playoff to win with an eagle. He made up a five-shot deficit over the final nine holes. Jordan Spieth is one of the headliners this week as he makes his first appearance at Waialae since 2019. He will be joined by golfers like Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Corey Conners in the Sony Open 2023 field. Past winners scheduled to compete include Henley (2013) and two-time champ Jimmy Walker (2014 and 2015).

