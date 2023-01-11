ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant, Will Miss 2023 Season

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment. The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson police mourn loss of K9

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years of service.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire

A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo. Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s near northwest side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. 18th Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy