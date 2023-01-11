Read full article on original website
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga
INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North.
Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant, Will Miss 2023 Season
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment. The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west...
Man, child die after apartment fire on east side; 3 children in critical condition
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout …. A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s...
Wounded woman 'thankful' bystander stepped in during alleged attempted carjacking at Indy gas station
A woman who survived being shot at an Indianapolis gas station is talking about the alleged attempted carjacking she said led to a shooting. Wounded woman ‘thankful’ bystander stepped in during …. A woman who survived being shot at an Indianapolis gas station is talking about the alleged...
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years of service.
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he...
Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire
A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo. Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving...
Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night on the city’s near northwest side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. 18th Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD...
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office...
Fishers, Indy Fuel prepare to break ground on new arena, event center
FISHERS, Ind.– The City of Fishers and the Indy Fuel will soon break ground on a new event center and arena. It’s part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. “A lot of things are coming to fruition, a lot of...
