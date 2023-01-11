Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue’s Men’s Club Basketball Team Has New Uniforms And They’re Gorgeous
Editors Note: We’re working on expanding our coverage to feature a weekly non-revenue or club sport. These won’t be comprehensive breakdowns, just a shout out to things outside of football, basketball going on around campus, and some links. As Purdue’s men’s club basketball team begins their season, the...
hammerandrails.com
Nuances of Kenpom Ratings
I was looking at our Kenpom ratings today and am surprised that our AdjD rating is not higher. If I look at our performance throughout the year, we are averaging giving up 61.4 ppg. Given the overall strength of our schedule, that seems pretty good. So I wanted to find a comparison point and took a look at UCLAs performance. UCLA has a similar strength of schedule (43 as compared to Purdue's 32). The also have comparable strength of opponents offense (28 as opposed to Purdue's 23). So, in theory, if they have similar game performance, they should have similar scores (aside from tempo which clearly favors UCLA at 222 compared to Purdue's 319).
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Penn State
Purdue was able to overcome a hot first half from Penn State to outscore the Nittany Lions 45-26 in the second half to get a big road victory (yes, it should 100% be considered a road game) in the conference race. Purdue was able to snag two away victories after dropping an early home game to counter any struggles away from Mackey later in the season and puts them currently in the driver’s seat for competing for the 25th B1G regular season title.
hammerandrails.com
So It Goes on the Road in the Burly Big Ten
In the mid 90’s Purdue basketball would release a series of highlight videos after each year. I’m not sure if they were affiliated officially with the athletic department or with just the men’s team or even GBI or some other publication but my dad had copies of the three-pete (yes that’s intentional) years along with others. My brother Ryan and I would watch them all the time. So much so that we could repeat the lines as they played. These videos were narrated by none other than Larry Clisby. They were one of the reasons I fell so in love with Purdue basketball as a young kid growing up in Indiana who could only get to a game or two per year.
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
Maize n Brew
Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024
After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024. With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been...
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
‘American Pickers’ films two episodes in Michigan with rocker Jack White
DETROIT - One of the History Channel’s most popular shows has filmed not one, but two episodes in Michigan with Detroit rocker Jack White. White teams up with Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Dave Ohrt from “American Pickers,” the squad known for restoring forgotten relics. The first of two episodes featuring White debuts tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Comments / 0