In the mid 90’s Purdue basketball would release a series of highlight videos after each year. I’m not sure if they were affiliated officially with the athletic department or with just the men’s team or even GBI or some other publication but my dad had copies of the three-pete (yes that’s intentional) years along with others. My brother Ryan and I would watch them all the time. So much so that we could repeat the lines as they played. These videos were narrated by none other than Larry Clisby. They were one of the reasons I fell so in love with Purdue basketball as a young kid growing up in Indiana who could only get to a game or two per year.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO