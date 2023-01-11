ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident

With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
NBA's Last 2 Minute Report denies LaVine's foul claim

Zach LaVine said that Delon Wright told him, "I got you." The NBA's Last Two Minute Report disagreed. The daily slice of drama from the league's officiating office said that Wright legally challenged LaVine as LaVine surprisingly eschewed a 3-point attempt to drive for a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the Chicago Bulls' 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards.
