Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Want Rudy Gobert Sized Haul For John Collins
NBA executive reveals Atlanta's steep asking price for John Collins.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Heat’s Dedmon Ejected, May Face Additional Discipline Following Sideline Incident
With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald (subscription required).
NBA's Last 2 Minute Report denies LaVine's foul claim
Zach LaVine said that Delon Wright told him, "I got you." The NBA's Last Two Minute Report disagreed. The daily slice of drama from the league's officiating office said that Wright legally challenged LaVine as LaVine surprisingly eschewed a 3-point attempt to drive for a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the Chicago Bulls' 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
NBA Fans React To Miami Heat Smashing NBA Free Throw Record By Going 40-40
The Miami Heat just won one of the most bizarre national TV games of the season when they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder and eked out a 1-point 111-112 win on the night. Miami struggled to score from open play, but they excelled at getting to the line at a historic rate.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon suspended one game after ejection for tossing massage gun on court vs. Thunder
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will be suspended for one game, following his ejection from Tuesday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced on Wednesday. It what was one of the strangest ejections you'll ever see, which unfolded after a heated discussion with Miami's coaching staff in the second quarter.
