Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education Organizational Postdoctoral Research Fellowships (STEM Ed OPRF)

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
technologynetworks.com
Exploring Bioinformatics for Genomic and Transcriptomic Sequencing Data
Next generation sequencing (NGS) experiments generate a tremendous amount of data, which can be difficult to analyze in a meaningful way. With help from modern computing, scientists aim to extract as much useful information as possible from NGS results while avoiding misinterpretation or bias. Selecting the right analytical approach, along with an appropriate set of bioinformatics tools, is key to achieving this objective.
Exploring the mathematical universe – connections, contradictions, and kale
Science and maths skills are widely celebrated as keys to economic and technological progress, but abstract mathematics may seem bafflingly far from industrial optimisation or medical imaging. Pure mathematics often yields unanticipated applications, but without a time machine to look into the future, how do mathematicians like me choose what to study? Over Thai noodles, I asked some colleagues what makes a problem interesting, and they offered a slew of suggestions: surprises, contradictions, patterns, exceptions, special cases, connections. These answers might sound quite different, but they all support a view of the mathematical universe as a structure to explore....
NASA seeks WV student experiments to soar in second TechRise Challenge
NASA is calling on middle and high school students to join the second NASA TechRise Student Challenge, which invites student teams to develop, build, and launch science and technology experiments on high-altitude balloons. Students in grades six to 12 attending U.S. public, private, or charter schools – including those in U.S. territories – are challenged to team up with their schoolmates to design an experiment under the guidance of an educator. Administered by Future Engineers, the NASA TechRise Student Challenge offers hands-on insight into the design and test process used by NASA-supported researchers. It aims to inspire a deeper...
Woonsocket Call
The ultimate Math practice site, MathPrep.com, helps students of all levels practice their skills and build a strong foundation.
MathPrep.com uses machine learning and AI to revolutionize math practice for all levels through curated questions for optimal learning. MathPrep.com is a leading math practice site that helps students adequately prepare to ace their math tests at all levels. The learning platform leverages machine learning and AI to streamline the learning process, enhances results, and saves students a lot of precious time by helping them learn what is essential and required at each level. With cutting-edge learning technologies, MathPrep.com is creating confident math students.
Phys.org
Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI
A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
3printr.com
Johns Hopkins University: Worm-like gel robots from the 3D printer
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have described their work on worm-like gel robots in a technical paper. The engineers relied on 3D printing to create them. The robots are said to have no power source, nor wiring, and were made using 3D printing techniques. According to lead author David Gracias,...
techxplore.com
Novel design helps develop powerful microbatteries
Translating electrochemical performance of large format batteries to microscale power sources has been a long-standing technological challenge, limiting the ability of batteries to power microdevices, microrobots and implantable medical devices. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers have created a high-voltage microbattery (> 9 V), with high-energy and -power density, unparalleled by any existing battery design.
Futurism
Professor Insists That We Actually DON'T Live in a Simulation
Bad news, simulation theorists — if this decorated philosopher and theoretical physicist is to be believed, we may be responsible for our world and its outcomes after all. "It’s way too convenient to blame our current mess on powers beyond our control," Dartmouth College physics and philosophy scholar Marcelo Gleiser wrote in an editorial for the Institute of Arts and Ideas. "In fact, this sort of 'not my fault' sounds a lot like the religious 'it’s God’s will.' Not our fault, not our responsibility, 'they' are doing this to us."
Control Engineering
Engineers to advance nanomedicine manufacturing using AI
Polymer nanoparticles allow medicins to be delivered to precisely the right place inside the human body, but their use has been limited by manufacturing constraints. Yang and collaborators will be utilizing AI to analyze and guide the production of polymer nanoparticles in real time. If successful, the research could lead...
