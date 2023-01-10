ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Allegany County Legislature Honors JOBTRAK Supervisor Jerry Dickinson

Read the full county proclaimation honoring Dickinson. Pictured: Legislative Board Chairman Brooke Harris, Jerry Dickinson, Commissioner Edna Kayes, Principal Social Welfare Examiner Heidi Jordan. On January 3, the Allegany County Legislature opened their resolutions agenda with a special recognition of Jerry Dickinson, JOBTRAK Supervisor within the Department of Social Services...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Earl Hayes, 79, Wellsville

Earl Hayes, 79, passed away Tuesday (January 10, 2023) at Maple City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Hornell following a brief illness. Mr. Hayes was born on August 18, 1943 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Ethern and Edna Hayes. Earl work in food service for many years. Earl is survived by...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Allegany County Legislature meets today, read the agenda

Highlights: Honoring Jerry Dickinson, 3-year deal with the Allegany County IDA, extension of Alfred State contract. The full board of county legislators will be in Belmont today beginning at 2pm. Don’t forget all Allegany County government meetings are live streamed on the County Facebook Page. You do not need a Facebook account to view the livestreams.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
The Cole Circus returns to Wellsville on Monday January 16

Billy Martin brings the Cole All-Star Circus to Wellsville High School gym on Monday, January 16 for two performances at 5:00 & 7:00 PM. The event is a fund-raising activity for the Wellsville Baseball Program. This year the indoor circus celebrates it’s 85th anniversary. The show was founded by James...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Andover Central School announces teacher Zachary Owen selected as NYS Master Teacher

Read the letter of congratulations from Principal Molly Turner. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Zachary Owen has been selected as one of the New York State Master Teachers! Mr. Owen was one of 221 teachers chosen for the program across the state. The Master Teacher program is a network of teachers who “Inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.”
ANDOVER, NY
Eugene N. “Gene” Miller, Wellsville

Services are January 12-13 for the longtime pastor of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM surrounded by family, our precious husband and dad, Eugene N. “Gene” MILLER, ran into heaven. His passing was peaceful, beautiful, and quick. Born April 21, 1951,...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NYS Republicans debut “Rescue New York” agenda

Senators Borrello and O’Mara among key backers of the plan. “A Plan for a New York that is safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for everyone “. The two state senators who now split representation in Allegany County are a big part of the state Republican plan for 2023. Borrello explains the need for the plan:
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Alfred State Police Academy announces 2023 dates

The 2022 Alfred State Police Academy featured fourteen graduating cadets. The 2023 Academy begins on May 15. The Alfred State Police Academy will welcome their fifth class in May. The academy is designed to serve cadets pre-employment (Phase I) and employed (Phase II) while earning the Division of Criminal Justice Service Basic Course for Police Officers Certificate.
ALFRED, NY
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Ukrainian National Orchestra to Perform at Houghton University on February 1

Houghton University will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine for a concert on the Western New York campus on Wednesday, February 1. The orchestra is led by principal conductor Theodore Kuchar, who joined the faculty of Houghton’s Greatbatch School of Music in fall of 2022 as the professor of orchestral conducting. Tickets are available to the public as part of the University’s annual Kindschi Faith & Justice Symposium.
HOUGHTON, NY
NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY

This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
ANGELICA, NY

