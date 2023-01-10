Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature Honors JOBTRAK Supervisor Jerry Dickinson
Read the full county proclaimation honoring Dickinson. Pictured: Legislative Board Chairman Brooke Harris, Jerry Dickinson, Commissioner Edna Kayes, Principal Social Welfare Examiner Heidi Jordan. On January 3, the Allegany County Legislature opened their resolutions agenda with a special recognition of Jerry Dickinson, JOBTRAK Supervisor within the Department of Social Services...
wellsvillesun.com
Earl Hayes, 79, Wellsville
Earl Hayes, 79, passed away Tuesday (January 10, 2023) at Maple City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Hornell following a brief illness. Mr. Hayes was born on August 18, 1943 in Jamaica, N.Y. to Ethern and Edna Hayes. Earl work in food service for many years. Earl is survived by...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature meets today, read the agenda
Highlights: Honoring Jerry Dickinson, 3-year deal with the Allegany County IDA, extension of Alfred State contract. The full board of county legislators will be in Belmont today beginning at 2pm. Don’t forget all Allegany County government meetings are live streamed on the County Facebook Page. You do not need a Facebook account to view the livestreams.
wellsvillesun.com
The Cole Circus returns to Wellsville on Monday January 16
Billy Martin brings the Cole All-Star Circus to Wellsville High School gym on Monday, January 16 for two performances at 5:00 & 7:00 PM. The event is a fund-raising activity for the Wellsville Baseball Program. This year the indoor circus celebrates it’s 85th anniversary. The show was founded by James...
wellsvillesun.com
Andover Central School announces teacher Zachary Owen selected as NYS Master Teacher
Read the letter of congratulations from Principal Molly Turner. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Zachary Owen has been selected as one of the New York State Master Teachers! Mr. Owen was one of 221 teachers chosen for the program across the state. The Master Teacher program is a network of teachers who “Inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.”
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville board meeting Wednesday January 11, 7pm at the Wellsville Airport
Read the agenda for the annual organizational meeting. Town of Wellsville officials will be at the Wellsville Municipal Airport this evening for the annual organizational meeting. The board will establish the structure and support system for the town government in 2023. Beyond that business, the agenda indicates that the board...
wellsvillesun.com
Eugene N. “Gene” Miller, Wellsville
Services are January 12-13 for the longtime pastor of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM surrounded by family, our precious husband and dad, Eugene N. “Gene” MILLER, ran into heaven. His passing was peaceful, beautiful, and quick. Born April 21, 1951,...
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Ontario County Board of Supervisors has new leader. This is why it's important.
The Victor supervisor was thinking about giving up his chairmanship of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, which he has held for 10 years. Continuing on as supervisor -- his term as supervisor, which is up at the end of this year -- also was a consideration at the time, although he has since decided to seek reelection this fall.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Republicans debut “Rescue New York” agenda
Senators Borrello and O’Mara among key backers of the plan. “A Plan for a New York that is safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for everyone “. The two state senators who now split representation in Allegany County are a big part of the state Republican plan for 2023. Borrello explains the need for the plan:
Erie County DA John Flynn speaks on Hochul’s State of the State, NYS gun laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics. Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling […]
Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan
CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
Winter Weather Advisory into weekend for parts of WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A return to winter is in store for much of Western New York as rain will transition to snow an accumulate across the region.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State Police Academy announces 2023 dates
The 2022 Alfred State Police Academy featured fourteen graduating cadets. The 2023 Academy begins on May 15. The Alfred State Police Academy will welcome their fifth class in May. The academy is designed to serve cadets pre-employment (Phase I) and employed (Phase II) while earning the Division of Criminal Justice Service Basic Course for Police Officers Certificate.
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
wellsvillesun.com
BREAKING NEWS: Texas company expands to Wellsville in Dresser-Rand building as Kinley Construction starts hiring
A look at Kinley Advanced Technical Services equipment as it moves into the former Dresser-Rand in Wellsville (Kinley Construction photo) An oil and gas company that started in Western New York but moved to Texas is returning with a boom in Wellsville. Kinley Construction is moving into the former Dresser-Rand...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
wellsvillesun.com
Ukrainian National Orchestra to Perform at Houghton University on February 1
Houghton University will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine for a concert on the Western New York campus on Wednesday, February 1. The orchestra is led by principal conductor Theodore Kuchar, who joined the faculty of Houghton’s Greatbatch School of Music in fall of 2022 as the professor of orchestral conducting. Tickets are available to the public as part of the University’s annual Kindschi Faith & Justice Symposium.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY
This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other bedroom and a full bath. The property includes a large yard, detached garage, a shed with electric, and a spring-fed pond.
Comments / 1