Connecticut State

Expanded, Reinvented ‘Heart’ of Cathedral School in San Francisco Designed by Office of Charles F. Bloszies

In a successful, sustainable addition and classroom reorganization for a leading Bay Area independent school, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA has completed a strategic expansion recently unveiled by the Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco. The 12,000-square-foot addition and renovation, designed by the architecture and structural design...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Superior Construction Hires Industry Veteran Richard Kirkman as Carolinas Division Manager

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, proudly announces Richard Kirkman as its new Division Manager for the Carolina Region. In his new role, he will develop and pursue large-scale transportation projects across North and South Carolina, helping expand Superior’s robust regional portfolio of heavy-civil work. “I’m excited for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

