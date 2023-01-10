Read full article on original website
WARE MALCOMB PROMOTES LYNNE ORLOWSKI TO DIRECTOR, INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN IN PHOENIX OFFICE
Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced that Lynne Orlowski has been promoted to Director, Interior Architecture & Design in the firm’s Phoenix office. In the role, Orlowski is responsible for leadership and continued growth of the Interiors Studio in the region. Orlowski has more than 10...
Expanded, Reinvented ‘Heart’ of Cathedral School in San Francisco Designed by Office of Charles F. Bloszies
In a successful, sustainable addition and classroom reorganization for a leading Bay Area independent school, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA has completed a strategic expansion recently unveiled by the Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco. The 12,000-square-foot addition and renovation, designed by the architecture and structural design...
Superior Construction Hires Industry Veteran Richard Kirkman as Carolinas Division Manager
Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, proudly announces Richard Kirkman as its new Division Manager for the Carolina Region. In his new role, he will develop and pursue large-scale transportation projects across North and South Carolina, helping expand Superior’s robust regional portfolio of heavy-civil work. “I’m excited for...
