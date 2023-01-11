ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
GREENWOOD, IN
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment. The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire

A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
INDIANA STATE
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis organization opening therapy center for homeless youth

INDIANAPOLIS – A local homeless outreach organization is working to expand access and reduce barriers to mental healthcare. The organization, 91 Place, is on the near east side of Indianapolis. The group provides support for people impacted by chronic homelessness or generational poverty, particularly minors. It also provides housing for youth impact by homelessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Anderson police mourn loss of K9

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years of service.
ANDERSON, IN
Missing Plainfield woman found safe

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning. The Plainfield Police Department said Gina Gary was reported missing Wednesday morning from the area of Mill Run Apartments. A neighbor may have seen her around 2:30 a.m. Gary is a 59-year-old white...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo. Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving...
KOKOMO, IN
Gun found at Decatur Middle School; 2 students detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. Administration detained the students for a disciplinary matter. After finding the gun, school officials immediately contacted school police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate. A school official said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

