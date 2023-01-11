ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Margot Robbie Takes On ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Rumors at Golden Globes 2023 (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xnim_0kAMplAd00

On Tuesday, Margot Robbie stunned in a pink Chanel gown on the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman spoke with Margot, who said she had been “planning [her dress] for a little while.”

When asked about the rumors that she will be part of an “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, Robbie smiled, saying, “Word on the street may be correct, yeah… not much I can say just yet, but it’s likely.”

Margot isn’t spilling the beans on her “Barbie” just yet. She said, “Nothing I can tell you I am afraid.”

Of the pink trend on the carpet, Robbie noted, “I am seeing it everywhere and I don’t know if it’s cause of the movie or just something in the air.”

Robbie is nominated for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy for her work in “Babylon.” She commented, “I am just so proud of ‘Babylon’ and I am so happy to celebrate it.”

Of her character, Margot said, “I loved playing her. I do a whole lot of prep and all that stuff. It was a demanding role, but it was the most satisfying, it was the most exhausting and satisfying kind of work.”

“We spend a whole job covered in sweat and dirt and blood and all this kind of stuff and then you get all nice and glammed up for the awards and celebrate the film in public,” Robbie went on.

Robbie was in a celebratory mood all day, saying, “I had champagne for breakfast.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
extratv

Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
extratv

Tori Spelling’s Daughter Stella Hospitalized

Tori Spelling took to Instagram Stories to reveal her daughter Stella was in hospitalized on Wednesday. The actress posted a photo of the 14-year-old hooked up to wires and wearing a mask, along with the caption, “The hits just keep coming,” and a crying emoji. She did not...
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Barbie Pink Gown At The Golden Globes: Photos

What a fantastic look! Margot Robbie arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 looking like a million bucks! The nominated star of Babylon wore a pretty, pink halter dress that has much more of a 1920’s vibe than a 2022! But some looks are classic, like a Chanel halter flapper dress, with frills at the bottom and a stunning sheer, chevron design up to the top. And did we mention the hair? Soft blonde curls that demand to be seen?! Glorious! Her skin was also glowing thanks to IMAGE Skincare’s Vital C collection.
extratv

Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Bustle

Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes Dress Is A Barbiecore Dream

Margot Robbie channeled her Barbie alter ego for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and honestly, I’m still in shock. The actor is nominated for an award for her work in her latest film Babylon, but still brought the Mattel maven’s essence to the red carpet. Robbie wore head-to-toe...
extratv

Golden Globes 2023 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Golden Globe attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at their 2023 pre-show beauty rituals. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, gave fans a look at her beauty routine by posting selfie of herself in a face mask.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
extratv

'Terminator' Actor Earl Boen Dies at 81

Earl Boen, an instantly recognizable character actor most famous for his work in the "Terminator" films, died January 5 in Hawaii at 81. His daughter told THR Boen had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November, and that he died "quietly in his sleep." Boen was born August...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

28 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows

While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here’s the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro More from DeadlineGolden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For DiversityJesse Collins Named Showrunner & Executive Producer Of 2023 Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globes Returning To NBC In 2023 On One-Year DealBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
extratv

extratv

88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy