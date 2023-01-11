Margot Robbie Takes On ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Rumors at Golden Globes 2023 (Exclusive)

On Tuesday, Margot Robbie stunned in a pink Chanel gown on the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman spoke with Margot, who said she had been “planning [her dress] for a little while.”

When asked about the rumors that she will be part of an “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, Robbie smiled, saying, “Word on the street may be correct, yeah… not much I can say just yet, but it’s likely.”

Margot isn’t spilling the beans on her “Barbie” just yet. She said, “Nothing I can tell you I am afraid.”

Of the pink trend on the carpet, Robbie noted, “I am seeing it everywhere and I don’t know if it’s cause of the movie or just something in the air.”

Robbie is nominated for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy for her work in “Babylon.” She commented, “I am just so proud of ‘Babylon’ and I am so happy to celebrate it.”

Of her character, Margot said, “I loved playing her. I do a whole lot of prep and all that stuff. It was a demanding role, but it was the most satisfying, it was the most exhausting and satisfying kind of work.”

“We spend a whole job covered in sweat and dirt and blood and all this kind of stuff and then you get all nice and glammed up for the awards and celebrate the film in public,” Robbie went on.

Robbie was in a celebratory mood all day, saying, “I had champagne for breakfast.”