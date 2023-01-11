You love to see five different goal scorers, don’t ya? Final Score: 6-2 Oilers. I was so mad on Monday night. Not only did the Oilers lose to a divisional opponent in what was a huge opportunity to gain some ground, but the way they lost was shocking as the PK gave up four goals in seven shorthanded situations. It was the kind of loss that had us all raging well into the night, and the Oilers looking as disjointed as ever. Falling behind the pack, the boys needed a good start against the helpless Anaheim Ducks and anything less would be indescribably problematic. So to have the Oilers put four goals up on the board in the first period — all four from different players, I might add — was the kind of response we all needed to see. Whether you were wearing a white jersey or watching from your couch, having a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes was the exact kind of road period that should happen against an opponent like this.

