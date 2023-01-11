Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain
The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
Yardbarker
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
theScore
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov
We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ List of Blue Line Trade Targets Includes Surprising Names
The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to lead Metro Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
More concerned about the Canes’ 0-3-1 slide than the All-Star Game, Brind’Amour also suggested goalie Frederik Andersen could play Thursday at Columbus.
Yardbarker
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
Blue Jackets place forward Eric Robinson on IR
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced three roster moves Thursday. The team has activated defenseman Nick Blankenburg off of injured reserve, placed forward Eric Robinson on injured reserve retroactive to January 3 and recalled netminder Jet Greaves from their AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, on an emergency basis. Blankenburg, 24, returns...
Yardbarker
Leafs dump Predators on power-play goal with 1:15 left
Mitchell Marner scored on a power play late in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 2-1 Wednesday night. Marner scored his 16th goal of the season on a deft pass from William Nylander at 18:45 of the third. Mark Jankowski was serving a double-minor for high-sticking.
Yardbarker
Oilers were in control from start to finish, light Ducks up for 6-2 win
You love to see five different goal scorers, don’t ya? Final Score: 6-2 Oilers. I was so mad on Monday night. Not only did the Oilers lose to a divisional opponent in what was a huge opportunity to gain some ground, but the way they lost was shocking as the PK gave up four goals in seven shorthanded situations. It was the kind of loss that had us all raging well into the night, and the Oilers looking as disjointed as ever. Falling behind the pack, the boys needed a good start against the helpless Anaheim Ducks and anything less would be indescribably problematic. So to have the Oilers put four goals up on the board in the first period — all four from different players, I might add — was the kind of response we all needed to see. Whether you were wearing a white jersey or watching from your couch, having a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes was the exact kind of road period that should happen against an opponent like this.
Canucks' Tanner Pearson won't return this season
The Vancouver Canucks have some more disappointing news, announcing that Tanner Pearson suffered a setback in his recovery and needed a second hand surgery. He will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. It’s a season to forget for Pearson, who will end the year with just a single goal...
Predators recall 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov from AHL
With Kevin Lankinen unavailable to dress for the Predators tonight in Toronto, they’ve brought up a top prospect to take his place as they announced that netminder Yaroslav Askarov has been recalled from AHL Milwaukee. In a corresponding move, defenseman Roland McKeown was sent back to the Admirals. The...
Canadiens recall Jesse Ylonen for first time this season
For the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have recalled Jesse Ylonen from the minor leagues. His addition brings in another young forward for Martin St. Louis to help mold as the team languishes at the bottom of the standings. Ylonen, 23, was picked with the 35th overall selection...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC
The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
Daniil Tarasov placed on IR; Jet Greaves recalled
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a revolving door in the net this season, and once again Jet Greaves is up under emergency conditions. Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable due to personal reasons, so the team moved Daniil Tarasov to injured reserve in order to make room on the roster. Tarasov’s...
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
Hurricanes activate goaltender Frederik Andersen
The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes have gotten even stronger. Per a team announcement, goaltender Frederik Andersen has been activated off of injured reserve. The team added star forward Max Pacioretty back from injury a week ago, and will now get two-time Jennings trophy winner back into their crease as they...
Yardbarker
Seven NHL goaltending prospects dominating the AHL
I said it earlier this season, and for good reason: It’s a good time to be a fan of the American Hockey League. There are a ton of high-quality prospects, and we’ve even seen the likes of Shane Wright and Brandt Clarke head down for conditioning stints. But the best reason to watch this year has been for the excellent goaltending, with many of the game’s top netminding prospects putting on masterful clinics every single night.
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0