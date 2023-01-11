ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzPtf_0kAMpTER00

The actress turned heads on the red carpet.

Jenna Ortega stepped out on Tuesday evening for the 80th annual Golden Globes Awards.

The 20-year-old actress traded in her goth Wednesday Adams attire for old Hollywood glamour at the star-studded event, which honors the best actors and actresses in film and television.

Ortega donned a flowy long-sleeve tan-colored gown that featured tons of layered tulle and swept the floor of the lavish red carpet. The bodice incorporated cutouts that were held together by silver hoops and showed off the actress' toned abs. She wore her hair in a chopped bob with curtain bangs and threw the entire look together with layered silver necklaces and a soft glam makeup look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk227_0kAMpTER00
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Ortega is nominated for her first Golden Globe Award for her performance in her titular role in the Netflix hit series, Wednesday in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

It was announced earlier this month that the Tim Burton -directed series has already been renewed for a second season. “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough told Tudum . “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

“It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world,” Millar and Gough added. “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into Season 2.”

We can't wait to see how the awards play out for the up-and-coming actress!

Comments / 132

Merrill Moores
1d ago

Not generally inclined to comment on these types of things....but that is a beautifully designed dress and elegantly worn.

Reply
32
Lucylou33
1d ago

I don’t watch much of anything but my husband and adult kids all liked “Wednesday” so I watched it. I was actually surprised because I liked it. Tim Burton made it weird enough, it wasn’t gory or scary, and it made me laugh. It took about the first 2-3 episodes for me to really get into it but then I binged the rest and finished within 2 days. If you haven’t watched, check it out.

Reply(1)
10
fattman mex
2d ago

I can't wait to see the next movie my grandkids and I and my wife and my kids love the movie Wednesday I hope they keep that song goo goo muk song it's better than that other one hand from that lady fufu or whatever she calls herself she just trying to bite cuz she knows she's all played out everybody's going to try to bite can't wait until season 2

Reply(3)
7
