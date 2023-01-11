ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Witchy Glamour With Floor-Length Cape on Golden Globes Red Carpet

By Sammi Burke
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXXfv_0kAMpSLi00

The 'Halloween' actress rocked a perfectly gothic look for the occasion.

Jamie Lee Curtis swept across the Golden Globes red carpet for the 80th annual event , where she gave a combination of old Hollywood and witchy glamour with her strapless black jumpsuit and floral lace floor-length cape.

The Halloween actress brought a little black magic to Beverly Hills with the 'fit, where the delicate cape clasped at the base of her neck and fluttered all the way down to her feet. It featured a scalloped edging and slits for her arms to snake through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOitG_0kAMpSLi00
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The jumpsuit comes from Safiyaa and the cape from Valentino, which she accessorized with glittering silver bangles and earrings and a neutral makeup look.

She stopped for several photos on the red carpet where, of course, she posed dramatically with the gothic cover, swooping it out behind her with a flourish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMHZR_0kAMpSLi00
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She also paused for a few photos with Barry Keoghan , who was nominated for best supporting actor for The Banshees of Inisherin , which ultimately went to Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once . Curtis wrapped her arm around him and leaned in to give him a sweet kiss on the cheek for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G2ME_0kAMpSLi00
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Curtis was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once , though the award went to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . She is also set to present.

The actress is killing the fashion game of late; she rocked a gorgeous sequined blue gown last month as the guest of honor at the 2022 Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away.  After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
SheKnows

Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet

Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever’: “I Stand Here Grateful”

Angela Bassett took home the award for best supporting actress in any motion picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “This award belongs to all of us, and all of you.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes OnlineSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Banshees' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads Sound Editors' Golden...
Fox News

Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list

The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
TheDailyBeast

Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?

The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
POPSUGAR

The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy