ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Joanna Gaines Shares a Peek Into Her 100-Year Old Castle Renovation: ‘A Cozy, Moody Look’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

When Chip Gaines got the notion to get into a “musty, old castle” with Joanna Gaines , she initially couldn’t see what he saw. But she eventually got a vision, and they ultimately completed the renovation. She shared a recent peek inside, showing her Instagram fans a butler’s pantry some found was more extensive than their living spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLM7s_0kAMpG0E00
Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines took a financial chance by getting into the castle

Chip and Joanna bought the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, in 2019. They confessed it was an investment that could have “bankrupted” them .

The couple didn’t disclose how much they paid for it. However, it had a listing price of less than half a million then. Furthermore, it had an estimated worth of $1.2 million in 2022.

The Fixer Upper stars initially wanted to sell the castle but opted to keep it after completing their long renovation.

Joanna Gaines shared a peek into the castle and the ‘cozy, moody’ look of the butler’s pantry

In an update on Instagram, Joanna told fans about the castle’s kitchen. She revealed it needed to be moved to fulfill the vision she had for their project.

Furthermore, they needed more room for kitchen storage and food preparation. So, they transformed a sitting space into a butler’s pantry, of which she shared photos.

“From the beginning, I always felt the castle was made for hosting,” Joanna wrote in the Instagram caption . “That meant we needed to move the original kitchen from the basement onto the main floor to be in the center of the home.”

She explained, “To provide additional prep space and storage for the kitchen, we converted a former sitting area into this butler’s pantry. The contrast of the dark cabinetry, bright marble countertops, and original windows creates a cozy, moody look that I just love.”

Some fans couldn’t get over the size of the room. “This pantry is the size of my NYC apartment,” one wrote with a laugh. Another shared, “I’m so confused that this is being called a butler’s pantry … it appears to be a full kitchen.”

Chip Gaines waited 20 years to get into the castle with Joanna Gaines

Related

Chip Gaines Bought a Castle Without Telling Joanna Gaines

On the Magnolia blog , Joanna wrote about their castle renovation project. She revealed it was a dream of Chip’s to take it on, but a vision she didn’t share with him at first.

“It’s the kind of place that prompts people passing by to stop and stare,” she noted, “exchanging thoughts about all the stories it could tell.”

As intriguing as it was, Joanna knew it would be a daunting project. And she wasn’t anxiously trying to make it theirs. But Chip “watched and waited” for 20 years, “persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted — each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made.”

They finally purchased the property in 2019, and now fans can tour it. According to Parade, “Tickets cost $50 dollars. Visitors who are seven years old or younger can participate in the tour for free. Twenty percent of net profits will be donated to The Cove , a non-profit in Waco.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Prevention

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals the Real Reason Why Her Living Room Wasn’t on the Show

Home Town is back, and fans are thrilled at the chance to see Ben and Erin Napier at work renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. On a recent episode, Ben and Erin took viewers behind the scenes of a very special renovation: their own country house. The hour-long episode showcased the warm and inviting home, including the beautiful kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and even the bathrooms, but one main area was omitted: the living room! Well, Erin took to Instagram to share details from that space too and explain the omission.
LAUREL, MS
msn.com

Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'

Austin Butler is looking back at the difficult time he had grieving his mother while going back to work. During The Hollywood Reporter's new Actor Roundtable discussion, the Elvis actor, 31, opened up about the death of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23. Butler recalled questioning his acting career during that time period and the emotional experience he had making MTV's The Shannara Chronicles while missing his late mother.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wide Open Country

Garth Brooks Gets Tattoos To Honor Wife, Mom and Daughters

Garth Brooks is officially inked. The singer has shared details about new tattoos that honor his mom, his wife Trisha Yearwood and his three daughters. The tattoos came about as the result of a promise to his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen. The original deal was that he would get a tattoo after headlining Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland in 2014. Those five shows were unfortunately canceled due to license issues, but when he played the stadium for five nights in September 2022, the agreement was back on. Brooks not only held up his end of the bargain, but he went all out, getting tattoos dedicated to all the special women in his life.
HollywoodLife

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Engaged To Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier

In news that should make every millennial heart flutter, Ben Savage is engaged – and no, it’s not to Danielle “Topanga” Fishel. Ben, 42, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier. The Boy Meets World star posted a photo of him alongside Tessa to his Instagram. The couple posed near a scenic pond with a giant diamond on Tessa’s left hand. “The best is yet to come,” promised Ben, and judging by the smile on Tessa’s face, she wholly believed it, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster enjoy date night in LA

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster know how to keep the spark alive. The “American Idol” alum, 38, and music mogul, 73, enjoyed a nice date night in Los Angeles this week. McPhee wore blue denim jeans, a black crop top and a pair of white sneakers for the outing. The “Over It” singer completed the look by rocking a white jacket over her shoulders and carrying a small black purse. Meanwhile, Foster sported black jeans, a sweater over a white collared shirt, a black blazer and a pair of black and white sneakers. Last November, McPhee said that she and her husband...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

Author looking for an illustrator finds her thanks to a kitchen renovation

Ana Impellizeri and Nora Raikh have construction work to thank for their new creative partnership. Impellizeri is the capital projects manager for 2Life Communities, an organization that provides affordable housing for seniors in the Boston area. Raikh lives at 2Life's Ulin House in Brighton, and when she was hesitant to let construction workers into her unit to renovate her kitchen, Impellizeri came to try to ease her concerns. They started chatting, and Raikh shared that during the pandemic, she began writing children's stories about characters from Russian literature called Brownies. It was hard for Raikh to be isolated, and she "did this creative...
BHG

Decorate Your Home with Modern Twists on Americana in 2023

Americana is a decorating style long associated with rustic country charm, American flags, and plenty of red, white, and blue. But today’s Americana updates the style with more personalization, modern touches, and fun new takes on traditional elements. “Americana with a twist is all about mixing the past with the present, the antique with the new, and bringing your own voice forward in your design,” says design and decor expert Benjamin Reynaert.
AOL Corp

These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors

It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
HelloGiggles

Baby Bump Watch: A Look at The Fashion at The 2023 Golden Globes

While we love a roast acceptance speech as much as the next person, fashion is where it’s at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. From Barbiecore to décolletage-favored gowns to diamonds a plenty, Hollywood starlets showed up and showed out Tuesday night at the 80th awards ceremony. The one...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy