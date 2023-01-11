ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Killing Effie Would Be a Major Mistake

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut on March 17. The forthcoming season will follow Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) attempt to leave the drug game behind for good. However, his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) are hiding something from him.

When Tariq finds out that Effie killed his ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd), some fans think he will kill Effie in retaliation. But that would be a grave error.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13667D_0kAMpEEm00
Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie is feeling conflicted about killing Lauren in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Effie has always looked out for herself, but she is certainly feeling conflicted about presumably killing Lauren. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp unpacked Effie’s thought process in a 2022 Instagram Live ,

The intention with the Effie storyline is that Effie is making a double move and she’s conflicted. What was her motivation to go to Cane (Woody McClain) about Lauren. In terms of her character development, she is conflicted. She does not want to play herself and be “that girl” she wants to do what she wants. What is best for the whole team is that Lauren goes down. [Lauren] is a snitch. She got Cane and Brayden on the wire. Tariq doesn’t want that. Effie’s point of view is clear. Tariq has real feelings for Lauren. But [Effie] is feeling that jealously. It’s the right thing to do but perhaps the wrong reason. Effie is in a complicated frame trying to do what’s best. She does not believe that Lauren has Tariq’s best interest. Lauren was doing what was best for Lauren.

Tariq killing Effie would be a major mistake

Some fans believe that when Tariq learns that Effie had a hand in Lauren’s demise, he will kill her. In the teaser trailer for Season 3 , the college student/ drug dealer can be seen holding a bloody knife. Many fans believe that because of the look of remorse on Tariq’s face, the victim of the presumed stabbing is Effie.

However, others believe that Tariq killing Effie would be a major mistake. Fans believe that Lauren isn’t actually dead, and if Tariq kills Effie just because he and Brayden assume she killed Lauren, they will regret it.

It could change the course of Tariq’s life.

Effie’s backstory will finally be revealed in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

In addition to finding out the truth about Lauren, fans will learn much more about Effie . As we know, she’s been a staple in the Powe r Universe since Power Season 5. However, so much about her personal life remains a mystery.

However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp has promised fans that more of Effie’s backstory will be revealed in Season 3.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Kemp explained in a 2020 Instagram Live . “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

