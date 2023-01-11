Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
1-13-23 fdl county sheriff says crisis situation shows value of social worker position
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a crisis situation this week involving a suicidal person shows how important a new social worker position in the office. The crisis social worker was able to convince a homeless veteran who was contemplating suicide in the Eldorado Marsh to peacefully surrender. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the social worker talked with the man for about an hour on the phone, developing a rapport with him, that eventually led to a positive outcome. Waldschmidt says it solidifies and justifies the social worker position. “It’s a proud moment when the system that we have in place works to this extent,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. Waldschmidt says the man is getting the help that he needs and reminds others in distress that help is available. The US Department of Veterans Affairs crisis line for veterans is available 24/7 by dialling Locally the Fond du Lac County crisis line is (920) 929-3535.
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
NBC26
FDLFD developing new Narcan program for overdose calls
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Assistant Fire Chief Garth Schumacher said the Fond du Lac Fire Department responds to almost 100 opioid overdose-related calls a year. Starting this week, they will be bringing Narcan kits to leave behind at the scene in hopes of preventing a potential future overdose.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 12, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 12, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
DA finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says it has found no criminal liability in the death of Brieon Green.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
radioplusinfo.com
1-11-23 narcan leave behind program
The Fond du Lac County Health Department and Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue are teaming up in an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths. The Narcan-Leave-Behind program is designed to increase access to Narcan especially among at-risk populations. Fire and Rescue paramedics will distribute Narcan kits for layperson use after incidents of suspected opioid overdoses. The Health Department continues to offer Narcan training sessions throughout the community and on an individual basis. Opioid-related overdose deaths in Fond du Lac County have increased from 12 in 2014 to 25 in 2020.
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
b93radio.com
Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail
A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 missing elderly man found safe in fdl
A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
kfornow.com
Deputies Seize Marijuana, Handguns During North Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Members of the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop Tuesday morning in far north Lincoln that resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of marijuana, edibles and two 9mm handguns. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Wednesday said...
wtaq.com
Judge Orders Oshkosh Man Must Pay Restitution for Damaging Victim’s Clothing
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh man has lost an appeal, claiming he shouldn’t have to pay $500 in restitution for damaging the victim’s clothing. Jeffrey Butler pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property for the December 2020 incident. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 to replace clothing belonging to the victim which he damaged.
Comments / 0