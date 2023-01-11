ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
By the dozen: 12 Minnesotans with big deeds

Eight have already won national championships, and four recently set school records. Skylar Little Soldier of Hastings, right, is a national champion wrestler as well as a Minnesota state champion. (Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune)
MINNESOTA STATE
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
WISCONSIN STATE
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester

During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
ROCHESTER, MN
Slang Terms Only True Iowans Will Know And Understand

Every state, every city, and every town has something unique about it, including the slang or lingo that they use. I grew up in Minneapolis so I'm used to slang terms like "oh, fer cute!" which would mean adorable. You might be familiar with the term "you betcha" which means agreement. Have you ever heard someone say "ope, just gonna sneak right past ya." You'll hear that used in just about every busy grocery store where I grew up.
IOWA STATE
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
MINNESOTA STATE
2022 in pictures: Our top photos of the last year

From snapshots from our own photojournalists to our freelancers, we’ve gathered MPR News’ most memorable and striking photos from the past year, chosen by MPR News senior visual journalist Kerem Yücel. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know, email: tell@mpr.org. Interested in more context...
MINNESOTA STATE
