ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Beyonce: The Real Reason Why Their Music Video Collab Fell Through

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vM1C5_0kAMnwqm00
Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

A Beyonce, 41, and Britney Spears, 41, collab was upon us until it wasn’t! The “CUFF IT” hitmaker and pop legend were both set to star in a music video together, per Page Six, however, the music collaboration fell through on Jan. 10. A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife that the deal would not be possible “due to a scheduling conflict.” It is unclear what song Queen B was asking the blonde beauty to star in a music video for, however, the source did confirm it was, indeed, supposed to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qREpz_0kAMnwqm00
Britney Spears, Beyonce, & Pink in previous years. (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Although the Britney Army and the Bey Hive may have to wait for this iconic collaboration, it wouldn’t be the first time that the two music legends worked together! Nearly 20 years ago, Beyonce and Britney sang together alongside Pink, 43, for a Pepsi commercial. The trio performed Queen’s hit anthem “We Will Rock You” and sipped sodas together during the video. At the time, all three of the beauties were among some of the most popular singers in music – and some might argue that remains true to this day.

Britney may not be dancing alongside the Grammy winner this time, but she did collaborate with another pop music legend last year! The mom-of-two released her first track following her conservatorship on Aug. 25, 2022. The singer who joined Britney for her iconic comeback was none other than Elton John, 75, himself! Their track “Hold Me Closer” instantly became the hit of the summer and has continued to be a chart-topper into 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APNYF_0kAMnwqm00
Britney Spears’ collaboration with Beyonce has fallen through. (Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock)

The news of the collab falling through comes just one day after Britney took to Instagram to clear the air on a photo Paris Hilton, 41, posted on Jan. 7. “Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!,” she wrote via the clip’s caption. Paris shared a carousel of snapshots on Saturday to wish their friend, Cade Hudson, 35, a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday @CadeHudson22! Sending you so much love on your special day!”, the famous DJ wrote via the caption. Many of Brit’s fans accused The Simple Life alum of photoshopping the songstress into the photos, however, a source confirmed to HL that the snaps were just “old.”

Paris and Britney’s adorable snapshot snafu also comes nearly two weeks after Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, 28, told TMZ that he does not “control” her. “I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” the star’s husband of six months told the reporter at the time. “In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they’re coming from, they’re just being protective… if anything they’re being good fans,” Sam added in regards to the Britney Army being worried about her. The actor and Brit got married on June 9, 2022, after dating for five years.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
HollywoodLife

Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage ‘Heartbroken’ After Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’

Following the tragic passing of Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12, 2023, the singer’s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, 59, reacted to his ex’s death. “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 4 Kids, Including Her Son Who Died At 27

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was rushed to the hospital during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, HollywoodLife confirmed. The medical scare came just days after the only daughter of Priscilla Presley, 77, and the late Elvis Presley walked the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and gushed over Austin Butler‘s portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll in 2022’s Elvis. While the singer-songwriter is mostly known as Elvis’ daughter, she has four kids who know her as their mom.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears to Sell $12 Million Home She Bought Only Months Ago | TMZ TV

Logan Paul Says His Pig Wasn't 'Irresponsibly Rehomed' Before Gentle Barn Rescue. California Target Store Hit With Tons Of Roof Leaks From Storm, Video Shows. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Snuggle Up Waiting For Food In New York City | TMZ TV. 1:12. New Video Potentially Shows Bryan Kohberger's...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On

Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
HollywoodLife

Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room

Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.
Advocate

Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert

German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy