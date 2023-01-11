ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

‘So much strength and courage.’ Uber driver caught in fiery I-95 crash dies months later

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The Uber driver critically hurt in a major October crash, which injured five others and set cars ablaze, has died, his family said.

Carlos Molina was one of at least six people injured on Oct. 25 when a car smashed into a fuel tanker and caused a tragic chain of events that involved five cars, some catching on fire. The accident occurred on I-95 on Delray Beach, near the Atlantic Avenue exit.

READ MORE HERE: Tanker truck ablaze on I-95 in Delray Beach leaves driver with severe burns, troopers say

In a GoFundMe originally created to help raise money for his medical bills , his daughter wrote Monday, “With heavy hearts, we want to let everyone know my dad has passed away.”

“My dad fought this battle with so much strength and courage,” she wrote. “He left a huge mark in so many lives and life will never be the same without him.”

Days after the crash, his daughter, Carla Molina, told ABC 25 WPBF, “My dad is my everything . He’s sacrificed all his life to give me, my brother, and my mom everything we needed.”

More than a 1,000 people donated over $60,000 to the fundraiser, which has a goal of $100,000.

Molina was being treated in Jackson Ryder Trauma Center’s ICU after the crash and was suffering critical second- and third-degree burns on his face, arm, hands, stomach and legs, his wife Sandra Ospina wrote on the fundraiser.

Carlo Molina, his son, told NBC 6 that his father had left the hospital and had gone home to continue his recovery but had to return after catching pneumonia , which ultimately killed him.

“At this moment we ask for prayers of strength and support for my father’s funeral, please anything helps,” his daughter wrote. “We are forever grateful with everyone and I know my dad is blessing everyone from heaven.”

READ MORE HERE: ‘He’s a real hero.’ Firefighter rescues girlfriend, survives intense flames in tanker crash

