KESQ
Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday
Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!. Weak ridging will keep us warm,...
KESQ
Subtle warming through the week
Wednesday has provided a milder day for the desert with more sunshine and lighter winds. This evening will include passing clouds and cool temperatures, dropping into the 40s early Thursday morning. While the Southland enjoys a break from the active weather, Northern California continues to experience round after round of...
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Another Round of Winter Weather to Envelop Inland Region
(CNS) – Bands of heavy rain are forecast across the Inland Empire Monday evening and through Tuesday as another winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding. “The rain will spread southward and become locally heavy at times for late tonight...
tspr.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive
The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
KTLA.com
Mammoth Mountain surpasses last season’s snowfall total
The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos
Residents say the birds are beautiful to look at but they’re also very destructive and loud!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California
Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Washington Examiner
California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged
Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
CBS News
Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories
Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not completely reversed the deeply rooted drought. And scientists warn that it has a long way to go to erase years of unfavorable precipitation trends and water supply overuse. CNN correspondent René Marsh reports.
WATCH: Golfers Run From 'Massive' Waves Striking California Course
'This is going to hit us! We've got to get back!'
