KESQ

Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday

Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!. Weak ridging will keep us warm,...
KESQ

Subtle warming through the week

Wednesday has provided a milder day for the desert with more sunshine and lighter winds. This evening will include passing clouds and cool temperatures, dropping into the 40s early Thursday morning. While the Southland enjoys a break from the active weather, Northern California continues to experience round after round of...
OREGON STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Another Round of Winter Weather to Envelop Inland Region

(CNS) – Bands of heavy rain are forecast across the Inland Empire Monday evening and through Tuesday as another winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding. “The rain will spread southward and become locally heavy at times for late tonight...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Mammoth Mountain surpasses last season’s snowfall total

The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California

Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged

Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS News

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
PASADENA, CA

