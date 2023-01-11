Read full article on original website
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens
Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
Key economic bellwether copper tops $9,000 for first time as new bull market begins
Copper prices on Wednesday topped $9,000 per metric ton for the first time since June as the economic bellwether embarks on a new bull market. Prices on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 1.8% to $9,074, marking a fifth consecutive increase. Copper is starting off 2023 with a gain of 8%.
Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Oil edges higher as petroleum demand set to touch record next year
Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows. Global consumption of liquid fuels is forecast to reach 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024, driven primarily by growth in countries like India and China, reflecting trends in economic activity, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip
Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
Brazil's 2022 inflation slows sharply, misses government target
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening, but once again missed the government's official target.
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy.
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
