New Jersey State

Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
freightwaves.com

Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
CNBC

Oil edges higher as petroleum demand set to touch record next year

Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows. Global consumption of liquid fuels is forecast to reach 102.2 million barrels per day in 2024, driven primarily by growth in countries like India and China, reflecting trends in economic activity, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.
The Center Square

FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
Aviation International News

Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip

Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
Reuters

Brazil's 2022 inflation slows sharply, misses government target

BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening, but once again missed the government's official target.
Autoblog

Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December

Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...

