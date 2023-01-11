Read full article on original website
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Infatuation Vs Love: Knowing the Difference Between Infatuation and Love
In this article, we will be looking at infatuation vs. love. Knowing the difference between infatuation and love. It can occasionally be challenging to distinguish between infatuation and love. This is true when a relationship is just getting started. As the intensity of infatuation takes over your life, it is easy to believe that you have met genuine love. But love rarely appears out of nowhere. It is a long process that only begins once the initial flush of infatuation begins to fade.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
“He’s A House Husband, I Pay For Everything”: Real Couples Explain Their Finances
In a time where costs are ever rising and the housing market is, to put it delicately, losing its mind, there are financial perks to being in a relationship. Certain costs can go down when you couple up as you avoid the invisible tax on single people. But it's a...
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict
Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Constantly Be Unstable
Time and time again, I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”
Prioritizing Your Relationships Can Make All the Difference
Accept your need for close connections. Our brains and bodies are wired for it. Make scheduling time with friends and loved ones a self-care resolution in the New Year. Let go of unhealthy relationships. In my work, I often hear:. “Even though the pandemic is supposedly over I still feel...
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Opinion: People Are Unsure About Their Romantic Relationships
Lately, I’ve been having many conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Dear Abby: I don’t want my abusive mother-in-law to know I’m pregnant
DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself. We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I’m...
Attachment Styles and Relationships
Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Research Indicates Menopause Symptoms Can Start Much Earlier Than You Think
When it comes to menopause, most of us have an idea of when we'll embark on this part of the aging process. According to the National Institute on Aging, menopause usually starts when you're between the ages of 45 and 55 and typically takes around seven years — but could last as long as 14 years. Yikes.
