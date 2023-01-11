ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, UT

ksl.com

24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police

OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs

LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
LEHI, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
OGDEN, UT

