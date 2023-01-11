Read full article on original website
ksl.com
24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting identified by police
OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman who was shot to death early Sunday was identified Thursday, Ogden police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Madison Staker dead from a gunshot wound.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County deputy: Knife-wielding suspect in custody after breaking into South Weber house, restraining victim, causing structure fire
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man is facing four felony charges after Davis County deputies say he broke into the South Weber house of his former domestic partner, sexually assaulted another woman, and set the structure on fire. Suspect Jeffry Scott Hansen has...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects charged with murder in 2009 shooting death of alleged rival gang member
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were charged and arrested Wednesday for the 2009 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday on one count each of suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony.
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
POLICE: Suspect burned Riverdale mobile home for $800
Police say a suspect who allegedly set fire to a Riverdale mobile home did it on purpose for $800.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrests suspect on theft, drug charges after stolen art found in trailer
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of possessing stolen custom artwork and a large amount of methamphetamine. The initial investigation started at 8:02 a.m. on March 31, 2022, when SLCPD officers took a report of...
Gephardt Daily
Police seek leads in 2005 cold case killing in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help in reviving investigation of a 2005 homicide. Under the headline “Find Sheree’s Killer,” the West Valley City Police Department have posted their request on social media.
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs
LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested on felony robbery charges hours after release from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly robbing a bank and attempting to rob a bank customer hours after his release from jail. Clinton Demille Randle was charged on Monday of this week — the day of the alleged...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
Gephardt Daily
Armed suspect shot by police after fleeing Lehi traffic stop, trying to enter strangers’ home in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is dead and three police officers are on administrative leave after they fired on the armed man, who was trying to enter the Saratoga Springs residence of people he did not know, officials say. The...
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
