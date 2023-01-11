Read full article on original website
Walmart Expands Specialty HIV Pharmacies, Launches Training Program
In partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Walmart launched a nationwide training and education program to help its pharmacists better serve the needs of people living with and at risk for HIV. In addition, Walmart expanded its network of HIV-focused pharmacies. Specifically, Walmart added four new locations to its...
Philadelphia Launches Free Virtual PrEP Program to Prevent HIV
Folks in Philadelphia at risk for HIV can now access pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP) at no cost, even if they don’t have insurance, and without leaving the comfort and privacy of their own home. This month, the city launched a virtual program called Philadelphia TelePrEP to make the HIV prevention available to its residents.
$60K in Holiday Hug Grants Awarded to 15 HIV Groups in Florida
In this most wonderful time of the year, 15 HIV nonprofits in Florida each received a $4,000 Holiday Hug grant from The Campbell Foundation, an organization based in Fort Lauderdale known for supporting HIV research. What’s more, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is providing matching grants for five of the awards.
New Orleans “Bounce to Zero” Campaign Aims to End HIV
Inspired by bounce music—the high-energy hip-hop style that originated in New Orleans—that Southern city has launched the HIV campaign “Bounce to Zero,” which aims to “reduce new HIV cases by 95% by 2030 and create a world with zero new HIV infections and zero people out of care.”
People With Both NAFLD and Diabetes Experience Greater Fibrosis Progression
People with both non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and diabetes were nearly 75% more likely to see their fibrosis advance by at least one stage than those without diabetes, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its...
Hepatitis C Treatment Rate Remains Low, Despite Efficacy
Two recent studies out of Stanford Medicine found that only two thirds of patients with hepatitis C receive medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which cure infection in most people living with the virus. Left untreated hepatitis C can progress to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis and fibrosis) and even liver cancer.
NIH Grant to Study Heart Failure in Latinos
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded $5.2 million to cardiology researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System to study causes of heart failure in Latinos, who are at increased risk for heart disease. “Hispanics make up 20% of the U.S. population, and, as we...
Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Rose Sharply During the Pandemic
Cases of alcohol-related liver disease rose by more than 60% from 2019 to 2021 in California and have not dropped back to pre-pandemic levels, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Another study showed that deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease and fatty liver disease have also increased.
Study Finds Hepatitis C Treatment Gap for Individuals With Alcohol Use Disorder
A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health shows that individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) are less likely to receive antivirals for hepatitis C, despite current guidelines recommending antiviral treatment regardless of alcohol use. Direct-acting antiviral treatment is highly effective at reducing serious illness and death among individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, a condition that commonly occurs among people with AUD.
Studying Alzheimer’s in Latinos
University of Miami researchers joined doctors in Puerto Rico, Peru and Africa to look for genetic factors that may contribute to the increased risk for Alzheimer’s among Latinos and seek new drug targets. About 6 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia...
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
NIH Launches Harm Reduction Research Network to Prevent Overdose Fatalities
To address the overdose crisis in the United States, the National Institutes of Health has established a research network that will test harm reduction strategies in different community settings to inform efforts to help save lives. The harm reduction research network’s efforts build on existing harm reduction research, and represent the largest pool of funding from NIH to date to study harm reduction strategies to address overdose deaths.
People With HIV Can Benefit From Lung Cancer Screening
People living with HIV who are current or former heavy smokers may be at high risk for lung cancer and can benefit from regular screening, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization consisting of the world’s leading professional respiratory societies. “As antiretrovirals have prolonged the...
Resmetirom Improved Liver Fat and Fibrosis in Late-Stage NASH Trial
Madrigal’s experimental drug resmetirom reduced liver fat accumulation and improved fibrosis in a Phase III clinical trial that compared liver biopsies from patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) before and after treatment, according to a company press release. At 52 weeks, nearly 30% of study participants showed NASH resolution with...
One Third of People Who Drop Out of Hepatitis C Care Can Be Reengaged in Treatment
Patient navigation and care coordination are central to relinking people to hepatitis C care and treatment. Using these strategies, 31% of people who were lost to follow-up restarted care and 19% started treatment, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection often results in...
New Clinical Trials at Leading HIV Center Paused Over Funding Probe
New clinical trials at a prominent HIV research center in Chicago have been halted for the past nine months, but funding for ongoing studies is in jeopardy and researchers may be laid off as soon as this week as Cook County Health officials continue to investigate a nonprofit that manages the finances of grant-funded research, reports the Chicago Sun Times. The pause also affects new trials for COVID-19, mpox and cancer at the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center.
More Evidence COVID Vaccines Work Well for People With HIV
People living with HIV generally respond well to COVID-19 vaccines—especially if they receive booster shots—thereby dramatically reducing their risk of severe illness and death, according to several recent studies. But those with poorly controlled HIV or advanced immune suppression may not fare as well, underlining the importance of antiretroviral treatment.
