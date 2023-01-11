OKCPD: K9 credited for sniffing out suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police are sharing the body cam footage of an arrest last month after officers responded to a call about shots being fired at an apartment complex near NW 122nd & Rockwell.
One apartment was hit by the gunfire and luckily no one was hurt.
Police along with K-9 officers were searching a drainage ditch nearby after receiving a description of the suspects.
Police say thanks to the K-9 officer, both suspects were located at the top of the ditch and they were both taken into custody.

