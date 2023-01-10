Groups call on Texas legislature to enact zero growth budget, issue tax cuts

(The Center Square) – Fiscally conservative groups have called on the state legislature to enact a zero growth budget and issue tax cuts to help Texans suffering from inflation after the state comptroller announced the state was expecting a record $188 billion in revenue estimated for 2024-25 biennium and $32.7 billion surplus. Both are a first in state history.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation said the historic revenue projection should lead to the largest tax cut in state history – if the state legislature acts responsibility.