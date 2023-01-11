Read full article on original website
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announces run for governor
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced he is running for governor. The announcement came Thursday in a video where the Democrat introduced himself and criticized Republican incumbent Tate Reeves, describing him as "a man with zero conviction and maximum corruption." Presley's entry into...
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there are six deaths in the state following the severe weather. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," the governor said in a tweet.
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor issued an order Wednesday afternoon banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information,” Gov. Tate Reeves stated. “It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs.”
Mississippi Theatre Association conference comes to town
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Theatre Association (M.T.A). conference comes to town for the first time in over a decade. But the normally joyous event, now is clouded by sadness with the passing of Tupelo Theatre Director Tom Booth. Booth was excited about the event. The conference acts as an...
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
Wicker making stops at military bases across Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker made a special trip to the Columbus Air Force Base on Tuesday. As a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Committee, he’s on a statewide tour visiting military bases and plans to meet with National Guardsmen. He also spoke at the...
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
Tupelo rolls out veterans banner program
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is placing banners throughout the city recognizing military veterans. Parks and Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the banners will be displayed from Main Street to Veterans Park. Banners are available to purchase. They cost $225 and there’s a $50 renewal fee. Anyone who...
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
Reaction: High egg prices shocking buyers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices are at an all-time high. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said egg prices are up mainly because of an avian flu outbreak. Infected hens had to be put down. Due to that, egg prices have risen. Gipson said prices are not likely to fall...
Tombigee Fiber reported vandalism in Mooreville
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Fiber claims someone intentionally damaged fiber line in Mooreville. Crews spent Tuesday making repairs. Open this link to view more images. Tombigbee Fiber CEO Scott Hendrix estimates the damage will cost the company approximately $20,000.
A local networking organization looking to add new faces
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local networking group is looking for more up and coming young professionals. A member of the tupelo young professional's organization says they want to make the group a place for professionals under 40 from all backgrounds. "Tupelo Young Professionals is a networking group in Tupelo...
In-N-Out Burger expanding into Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVA) - In-N-Out Burger is expanding into Tennessee, the company announced on Tuesday. It’s opening an Eastern territory office in Franklin. In-N-Out currently operates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. It plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants by 2026. Open this link to...
Alabaster Bag Ministry meeting needs through food ministries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One reality that hits home every day is that there are always people in need. The Alabaster Bag Ministry is seeking to meet those needs through its ministry. The ministry sets up every Wednesday at noon in the parking lot of Tupelo Salvation Army and gives...
Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
Local hospitals impacted by nurse shortages
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Covid-19 has highlighted the gap in healthcare and created an increasing demand for nurses. Healthcare workers are very essential. The pandemic showed the world that in 2020. Hospitals nationwide have had shortages and local ones have noticed they are experiencing them as well. "With many businesses...
