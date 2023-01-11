ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000

Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Land previously proposed as camp for autistic children under scrutiny again in Garfield County

A minor residential subdivision request for a portion of the site rejected by Garfield County commissioners in 2021 for a year-round camp serving autistic children is facing neighbor objections. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower last month approved a plan to split a 41.3-acre section of the larger parcel...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado

Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
nbc11news.com

2 dead in Grand County avalanche

A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Water and sewer rates rise annually by 2.5% — not 5%, says Rifle City Attorney

An effort to maintain fair and equitable water and sewer fees in Rifle hit a bit of an ineffectual snag this past week. On paper, the city said it was accidentally increasing its water rates by an annual 5%, but in reality it’s really only charging 2.5% more to residents each year, Rifle City Attorney Jim Neu said.
RIFLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Dean John Rolzin

Dean John Rolzin, 77, succumbed to a seven- year cancer battle on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs Health Care Center, where he spent his last weeks with his beloved daughter, also a nursing home resident. He was born on June 29, 1945, to Marie Lehner Rolzin and Dr. Stephen A. Rolzin, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Attending grade school there and graduating in 1963 from Assumption High School, Wisconsin Rapids, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1967. After pursuing a variety of jobs including work at architectural firms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Aspen, Colorado, he began his own blueprinting businesses, Western Slope Blueprinting, in Aspen. After retirement, he worked for FedEx. He was first married to Marianne Naylor and later to Sharon Neumann Rolzin, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Reaves, his brother, Steve, sister-in-law, Lainie Rolzin (Plymouth, Wisconsin), niece, Stephanie Rolfs (Dan, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), nephew, Paul Rolzin (San Diego, California) and mother-in-law, Caroline Wendt (Indianapolis, Indiana), and many cousins and numerous good friends including Carol, Joy, Wayne, Ron, Dick and Ralph. Family and friends were extremely important to Dean and he never passed up a good time. He especially enjoyed his Lehner cousins’ family events, dear architect friends’ socials, Aspen Elk Club meetings, Basalt card club games, and FedEx employee parties. He exhibited an extraordinary quest to live. A visitation will take place at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Glenwood Springs, Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 10:00 am followed by the 11:00 Memorial Mass officiated by Father Bert. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorial donations can be sent to the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home and Crematory (farnumholt@gmail.com), 405 W. Seventh Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. A memorial burial celebration will take place in August, 2023, in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

46th Aspen Gay Ski Week expands entertainment and event offerings

What began as an argument over two men dancing with one another in a local Aspen bar circa 1977, Aspen Gay Ski Week has morphed from informal annual meetups and parties to the biggest and most influential non-profit LGBTQ+ ski week in the world. And, its 46th year is shaping...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: William Morris Roberts

As a family we are mournful to announce that William Morris Roberts “Bill” of Carbondale, Colorado a Veteran of the United States Army (during the Vietnam War) returned to his heavenly home on January 1, 2023, after a sudden onset of Cancer that rapidly took his body over. Bill is survived by his wife Michele Roberts, his three children Zacharia, Amber, and Tiffany Roberts and eight grandchildren Elijah and Grace Roberts, Isaac Brooks, Preston and William Roberts, Ryder Brooks, Harrison and Koltyn Roberts. Along with Jessica Roberts and Jesse Brooks. Bill showed nothing less than grace, strength and courage. Bill was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harry and June Roberts. He was survived by his mother Theresa June Roberts along with brothers Jack and Joe Roberts and sister Jill Stolly (Roberts).
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A&E Roundup with a spotlight on Imagination Movers

A family-friendly band is coming to Garfield County this weekend for kids and parents to rock out to together. “Be ready to interact and experience flying toilet paper, vortex smoke rings, amazing music, lots of dancing and an afternoon well spent,” said Scott Durbin, one of the founding band members of Imagination Movers.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs hockey family big on growing the girls’ game in the valley

The family that skates together, stays together. And, the Pulliam family of Glenwood Springs is as closely tied as their skates and as tough as the ice they glide across. When you think of a hockey family, you might picture a family full of boys. But, for the Pulliams, this talented hockey family is made up of mostly girls.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Danielle Nicole Diaz

Danielle Nicole Diaz passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Danielle was born on July 2, 1990 to John Diaz and Nancy Terry in Glenwood Springs. She is proceeded in death by her sister Nicole, brother Dezman, her grandparents Manuel and Violet Diaz, and grandpa Hoot Terry. Danielle loved making...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy