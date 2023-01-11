Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes
Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
FOX Sports
Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury. Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final. “Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,”...
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox
The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...
Dan Evans floats Davis Cup format change after Kosmos deal ends early
Dan Evans would like to see Davis Cup ties revert to the old home-and-away format following the collapse of the International Tennis Federation’s long-term deal with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group.The ITF controversially partnered with the former Barcelona and Spain footballer in 2018 to revamp the historic competition, with Kosmos promising to invest three billion US dollars in the sport over 25 years.It seemed hugely unlikely at the time that the competition would generate the sort of income to support such an investment and so it has proved.British number two Evans reacted to the news with typical candour, saying: “It is...
Nick Kyrgios confident heading into Australian Open: 'I know that I’m able to go to the final of a Grand Slam'
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios expressed confidence to the media Thursday heading into the Australian Open this year as one of the tournament favorites.
Sporting News
How to watch Australian Open 2023: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
Australian Open 2023 has finally arrived as the world's best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for a two-week event. Can top seed Rafael Nadal defend his men's singles championship despite losing six of his last seven matches?. Will Iga Swiatek continue her dominance of women's tennis with her first...
Sporting News
The eight men who have toppled Djokovic Down Under
He’s one of the best to ever pick up a tennis racket, and in 2023 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the Australian Open after missing the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine/visa fiasco that made international headlines. In Australia, there are few who have been more successful...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
