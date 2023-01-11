ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes

Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
FOX Sports

Former finalist Cilic out of Australian Open due to injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury. Cilic, 34, was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer in the final. “Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne,”...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox

The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...
The Independent

Dan Evans floats Davis Cup format change after Kosmos deal ends early

Dan Evans would like to see Davis Cup ties revert to the old home-and-away format following the collapse of the International Tennis Federation’s long-term deal with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group.The ITF controversially partnered with the former Barcelona and Spain footballer in 2018 to revamp the historic competition, with Kosmos promising to invest three billion US dollars in the sport over 25 years.It seemed hugely unlikely at the time that the competition would generate the sort of income to support such an investment and so it has proved.British number two Evans reacted to the news with typical candour, saying: “It is...
Sporting News

The eight men who have toppled Djokovic Down Under

He’s one of the best to ever pick up a tennis racket, and in 2023 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the Australian Open after missing the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine/visa fiasco that made international headlines. In Australia, there are few who have been more successful...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals

Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...

