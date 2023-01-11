ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict-Russian ambassador

 2 days ago
(Reuters) - U.S. plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington’s participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

“The decision of the U.S. defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington’s de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv’s Nazi criminals,” Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Antonov said the real aim of the U.S. administration was to “inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians”.

A U.S. official, speaking earlier on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in the coming weeks.

Something Clever
2d ago

Uh… okay? Russia has been funding, arming and paying anti government militant "separatists" in Ukraine for over 8 years and has used them as a front to cover the activities of Kremlin paid and directed mercenaries like the Wagner Group also fighting inside Ukraine since 2014. But if we train soldiers working for the legitimate government of Ukraine on an entirely defensive system, somehow that's a problem for them? Sure Vlad! 🙄

Murphy's law
2d ago

Lol Russia has helped many countries with arms starting with Vietnam. Please shut up and stop the war. If nato was truly involved, Russia would no longer exist

