Climate change makes heat waves, storms and droughts worse, climate report confirms
Climate change is causing the weather around the world to get more extreme, and scientists are increasingly able to pinpoint exactly how the weather is changing as the Earth heats up. A sweeping new report by top climate scientists and meteorologists describes how climate change drove unprecedented heat waves, floods...
US hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters last year: NOAA
The United States was hit by 18 weather and climate disasters costing at least $1 billion during 2022, among the most that has occurred in one year. More News from WRBL A Tuesday release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that last year tied with 2011 and 2017 for the third highest number of […]
Are Lake Mead's Water Levels Rising?
Lake Mead is rapidly hurtling towards dead pool level, which would be dire for surrounding communities that rely on it for electricity.
Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast
An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
California Drought: Is Current Rain Helping State Reservoir Water Levels?
"We need more precipitation," a climate engineer said. "We need two to three more big storms."
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
Winter storm bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, expected to wallop US this week
NEW YORK — A strong storm moving through the intermountain West and upper Midwest, with far-reaching impacts to the Gulf of Mexico, will bring blizzard conditions to the North and potential tornadoes in the South. Storms, threatening destructive winds and tornadoes, will develop by noon on Monday from Houston,...
West bracing for life-threatening storm as record warmth spreads across East Coast
The West Coast will be impacted by a major and life-threatening storm on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing whipping winds and heavy snow and drenching rainfall.
Will This Storm Help the California Drought? Despite Torrential Rain, the Shortage Continues
While many U.S. states are bearing the brunt of climate change, California has faced a wide range of extreme weather conditions. First, a megadrought sparked a major water shortage, and the declaration of a statewide climate emergency. Then, much of it was flooded in atmospheric river storms and torrential rain.
California Map Reveals Heaviest Rainfall as Flooding Threatens State
Northern California is poised to receive the most amount of rain in the next 24 hours, according to NOAA.
‘Atmospheric river events’ above US west coast captured in satellite imagery timelapse
A timelapse of satellite imagery shows the atmospheric river events that have been affecting the west coast of the US from 6 to 10 January.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.At least 14 people have died in California as of Tuesday, after a storm described by the National Weather Service as the “most impressive since January 2005” brought extreme weather conditions to the state.Sign up for our newsletters.
WATCH LIVE: NASA holds news briefing on global temperatures in the past year
NASA will hold a news briefing on Thursday to discuss global temperatures over the past year and climate change. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Earlier this week, climate scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said costly weather disasters...
