SC Bill Would Amend the Constitution and Allow Legislature to Legalize Gambling
However, the passage of the new amendment would not actually make gambling activities legal on its own. Instead, it would allow the state legislature to have a say in this regard and vote for it. The Bill, Referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. The new bill that has the...
South Carolina lawmakers could end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement. While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina. CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds...
SC lawmakers to try again on passing school voucher program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republicans are hoping this is the year they will be able to establish a school voucher program in the state. It would give families public dollars to send their children to private schools. A school voucher bill made headlines last year as versions passed in both the House and Senate, but it fell short in the closing hours of last year’s legislative session over a disagreement about whether students receiving the money would be required to take a test meant to determine whether the state-funded program actually works.
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
Here are the issues and debates that will mold South Carolina politics in 2023
South Carolina heads into a new year of policymaking in Columbia with a Republican supermajority, an embattled state superintendent, legislative tension and an elevated focus on the national stage. In the last two-year session, the state legislature got the closest it ever has in passing near-total abortion bans and a...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday at his inauguration. McMaster is on track to become the longest-serving governor in state history. The 75-year-old Republican is being sworn in for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse. At...
2 bills filed in South Carolina, regarding fentanyl crisis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State House is making the growing fentanyl crisis a priority as they begin a new session this year. Two bills were pre-filed in the State House dealing with the drug. One would make trafficking fentanyl a violent crime, the other would allow people...
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Democratic Party has requested an investigation into the election of the state’s Superintendent of Education, alleging conspiracy to commit fraud. In letters written to both the state Attorney General and the United States Department of Justice, SCDP Chair Trav Roberston, Jr. asked...
McMaster to be sworn in for 2nd term to make him SC’s longest-serving governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is one step closer to making history in the Palmetto State. The 75-year-old Republican will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse Wednesday morning. By the time that second term...
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]. The Eight Box Law of 1882 was an election law designed to ensure white supremacy in South Carolina without violating the Fifteenth Amendment—which barred states from depriving their citizens of the vote on the basis of race. The law provided for separate ballot boxes for each of the eight offices, including, state senator, state representative, congressman, governor, and other statewide offices. Any ballot cast in an incorrect box was disallowed. Election managers were required to read the labels to illiterate voters—enabling election officials to read them correctly to white voters and incorrectly to black voters. This was not a violation of federal law and would be difficult to prove in court. In just six years, the Eight Box Law reduced the number of black voters from 58,000 to 14,000.
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement Tuesday, Senator Mia McLeod announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party. Her career has included representing House District 79 and Senate District 22 which include parts of Columbia. She said in part,. “After seven months of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided...
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
Thousands of SC women are living in maternity care ‘deserts,’ map shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A growing number of women in South Carolina are living without access to maternity care, according to a new map. The map, released by the University of South Carolina (USC), shows the number of clinics, hospitals, licensed midwives, and other women’s health providers available in the state. Thousands of women in the […]
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
South Carolina 108 MW solar, 198 MWh battery project finds offtaker
South Carolina utility Dominion Energy will add considerable renewable energy generation and grid-balancing energy storage capacity as it has signed a 108 MW solar, 198 MWh energy storage power purchase agreement. The project is developed by Southern Current, an energyRe company. The 572-acre facility is expected to reach commercial operations...
43 people arrested, 170 charges in multi-state drug ring
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call “Las Señoritas”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing the arrests Thursday also going public with a major...
