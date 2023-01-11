Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
New details in Warrensburg murder
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
Man caught on camera trying to break into house
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was caught on camera trying to break into a Taylorville house. The Taylorville Police Department says a man was kicking in a door of a house and was able to get in a steal a car from the house. We're told the residence...
Sangamon County Animal Control rescue buck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake on Thursday. When animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
Taylorville Police now have license plate readers
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department now has two automated license plate recognition poles. The readers are on Route 29 and Route 48. The cameras read license plates immediately and will send an alert to our dispatch center live on a monitor with a picture of the vehicle or in your squad car. Dispatch will then alert units if we get a hit on the vehicle.
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
Village of Jerome shut water off
JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Village of Jerome has shut off water to the entire village. Officials say the water is shut off to repair a main break. Crews are onsite and will have the water back on as soon as it is repaired. The village is issuing a...
FBI Springfield raising awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — FBI Springfield is raising awareness of human trafficking during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, many adults and children are trafficked worldwide, with more...
Local Ward meeting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
Dry January could lead to long-term benefits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the new year comes those resolutions. For many people wanting to kick off 2023 on a healthier note that includes cutting out drinking for 30 days in what’s known as “Dry January.”. Mercedes Kent, a clinical specialist at Gateway Foundation, said participating...
