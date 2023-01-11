photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels. Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated. "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said. Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said. "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation." "Some...

