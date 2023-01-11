ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

treksplorer.com

Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California

California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you’ll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that’ll spice up any trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend

“Another barrage of atmospheric rivers will slam into California starting Friday, with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast through the weekend and into early next week. The Golden State caught a break Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered California with heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mudslides. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday the storms claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined. ... ” Read more from Fox News here: Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say

photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels.   Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated.   "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said.   Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said.   "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation."   "Some...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KGET

California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California

From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion

Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
OREGON STATE
Axios

3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California

The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
danapointtimes.com

Native Plant Society to Give Away White Sage Plants

White sage, a water-wise, California native pollinator magnet, is being unlawfully poached from the state’s wildlands, warns the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society (OCCNPS). According to the group, the white sage is dried and then sold for burning practices. To raise awareness of the illegal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The rain is here, and it will stick around for a while

Three atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and snow to California through the weekend and into early next week. The first one has already made its way across the northern half of the state. The second one continues to bring moderate to heavy rain across Southern California. Showers stick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Community Policy