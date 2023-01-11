Read full article on original website
Related
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
treksplorer.com
Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California
California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you’ll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that’ll spice up any trip.
mavensnotebook.com
Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend
“Another barrage of atmospheric rivers will slam into California starting Friday, with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast through the weekend and into early next week. The Golden State caught a break Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered California with heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mudslides. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday the storms claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined. ... ” Read more from Fox News here: Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend.
What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels. Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated. "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said. Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said. "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation." "Some...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise
"Monterey Peninsula may become an island again like it did in the '95 floods, so please start preparing now." Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California
From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
California Drought Monitor Status Before and After Rain
Much of California has received between 400 and 600 percent above average rainfall for January, pulling parts of the state out of extreme drought.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
AOL Corp
It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion
Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California
The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
danapointtimes.com
Native Plant Society to Give Away White Sage Plants
White sage, a water-wise, California native pollinator magnet, is being unlawfully poached from the state’s wildlands, warns the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society (OCCNPS). According to the group, the white sage is dried and then sold for burning practices. To raise awareness of the illegal...
Atmospheric river event pummels California with flooding, mudslides
Another barrage of atmospheric rivers is slamming California with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast into early next week.
Is Lake Shasta's Water Level Rising?
Over 13 inches of rain fell on Lake Shasta in the first 11 days of January as California was pummeled by six storms.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
spectrumnews1.com
The rain is here, and it will stick around for a while
Three atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and snow to California through the weekend and into early next week. The first one has already made its way across the northern half of the state. The second one continues to bring moderate to heavy rain across Southern California. Showers stick...
Fox Weather
New York, NY
15K+
Followers
292
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 7