ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Harlem house fight ends with man stabbed, four suspects wanted

Police in Harlem are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed inside his residence just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 11:58 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the vicinity of West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue. Officers from the 26th Precinct, in...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Amin Ahmmad, 44, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 0835 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 113th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Amin Ahmmad. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack

A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the 12-year prison sentence of ANDREW MCFALINE, 27, for his role as the ringleader of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 14, 2022, MCFALINE pleaded guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker; one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; one count of Robbery in the Second Degree; one count of Conspiracy in the Third Degree; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy