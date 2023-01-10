Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
amny.com
Harlem house fight ends with man stabbed, four suspects wanted
Police in Harlem are looking for four suspects after a man was stabbed inside his residence just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 11:58 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the vicinity of West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue. Officers from the 26th Precinct, in...
Woman arrested in Georgia for chemical attack in Brooklyn subway
A 33-year-old woman was extradited from Georgia to Brooklyn Friday after she was arrested for attacking a Brooklyn hospital worker with a caustic chemical two weeks ago.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at East Harlem NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at an East Harlem NYCHA complex Friday night, according to police. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue around 10:13 p.m.
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in fatal neck stabbing of ex-NYPD officer: police
Police are investigating after a former NYPD officer was fatally stabbed on Staten Island Wednesday night, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Amin Ahmmad, 44, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 0835 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 113th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Amin Ahmmad. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack
A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
Man convicted of attacking tourist in Harlem will spend decades in prison
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man convicted of brutally attacking a French tourist two years ago in Harlem is going to spend more than two decades behind bars, officials announced Wednesday. Khalief Young, 29, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to the February 2020 incident, prosecutors said. A jury convicted Young of […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the 12-year prison sentence of ANDREW MCFALINE, 27, for his role as the ringleader of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 14, 2022, MCFALINE pleaded guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker; one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; one count of Robbery in the Second Degree; one count of Conspiracy in the Third Degree; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.
29-year-old man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
One of the gang members who was charged in the 2018 Bronx murder of Lesandro ‘Junior” Guzman Feliz was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
Video shows NYPD van hitting and killing pedestrian on busy Brooklyn street
Still from surveillance video shows Ronald Smith in the median on Eastern Parkway minutes before he was hit by a police van. Experts say it raises questions about whether the officers were driving safely and followed procedure. [ more › ]
Man, 36, repeatedly shot and killed on Brooklyn street, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police
MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women from neighbor, victim’s friend says
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Justina Cruz spoke fondly about 45-year-old Bronx resident Tyrone Quick, who she said died trying to protect her and her neighbor Vanessa Guzman. Cruz said the suspect is her next-door neighbor, who she believes is mentally unstable. The next-door neighbor, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, stabbed Guzman with a knife Friday night […]
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
