ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Delta flight departing John Wayne airport catches on fire

By Vivian Chow
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3KZY_0kAMkjRW00

A Delta Airlines flight departing John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California caught on fire as it was about to take off on Tuesday.

Authorities received reports of an issue involving Delta Flight 447, which was headed for Atlanta, around 1:30 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials say one of the airplane's engines had caught on fire as passengers were seated inside, waiting to take off. The fire ignited as the plane was situated at the beginning of the runway.

Passenger video from inside the cabin captured plumes of heavy black smoke billowing from underneath the plane's wing.

A total of 172 people were on board at the time,

The pilot initiated an extinguishing system while emergency airport crews were able to extinguish the flames. The plane was eventually towed back to a boarding gate so passengers could deplane.

OCFA says it was fortunate the issue was discovered before the plane had taken flight.

No injuries were reported.

Delta Airlines released a statement on the incident saying:

"Delta flight 447, set to operate service from John Wayne airport (SNA) to Atlanta returned to the gate prior to takeoff following an apparent engine maintenance issue. The aircraft was met by local maintenance personnel for further evaluation. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

Delta passengers faced delays after smoke poured from engine due to plane's apparent maintenance issue

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A group of passengers leaving Southern California faced delays after a Delta Air Lines plane experienced an apparent maintenance issue. Cell phone video captured the moments when smoke came pouring out of an engine on the right side of the plane that was initially set to leave for Atlanta. The plane was supposed to leave John Wayne airport in Santa Ana, but the passengers had to switch to a different plane after the plane caught fire.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Mountain Lion Population Near Los Angeles?

When most people think of Los Angeles, they think of Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and sunny beaches. With a population of 3.8 million, Los Angeles ranks as the second-largest city in the United States and third-largest in North America. It boasts of a rich history and amazing ethnic and cultural diversity that make it one of the most exciting cities in the world. Every year, approximately 50 million people travel to the City of Angels to appreciate everything it has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County wildlife center looks toward recovery after storm damage

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab. The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance. McGuire and the rest […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Storms Result in Callout of Local Rescue Team

Last week CVW wrote about the dangers of hiking during inclement weather especially before, during and after storms that had high rainfall totals. Sgt. John Gilbert, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD) – Crescenta Valley Station, is the Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) coordinator. Gilbert reminded people that even after the rains stop creeks continue to rise and mud and debris continue to slide.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy