KFYR-TV
Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will be opening its new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot in a few months, but it will be moving forward without $3 million in funding from the city of Minot. In the latest back-and-forth between the city of Minot and Trinity, the...
KFYR-TV
Taste of Minot’s water draws different reactions from residents
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The taste of water in every city is distinct. Last year, Fargo earned the title of North Dakota’s best-tasting drinking water, according to the American Waterworks Association. As for the taste in Minot, people like Peter don’t know how to describe it. ”I’ve...
KFYR-TV
Owners of Souris River Brewing in Minot discuss putting the business up for sale
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ownership with a popular Minot restaurant and bar have announced they’re putting the business up for sale. The owners of Souris River Brewing announced this week they would be selling. They posted on social media announcing the move and thanking the public for its...
Minot’s Give360 Giving Circle grants $16K to two organizations
The Union Silos Public Art Project is getting the other $8,000 of the $16,000. It's an art project that was designed to turn the downtown Farmer's Union Co-op grain silos into the state's largest mural for downtown Minot.
KFYR-TV
UMary’s ‘Cappella’ brings gift of music, faith to schools across the state
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Good music can take any experience to another level. A group of musicians from UMary is doing their part to enhance worship services with their talents. The spring semester hasn’t started just yet for these UMary students, but they’re already in action, sharing their gift of music across the state.
Gift of Life: Ward County corporal donates kidney to co-worker
What is a hard, life-changing decision for most, was an easy and rewarding one for Clifford.
KNOX News Radio
Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton
A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
kfgo.com
Two arrested on drug charges in Ward County
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KFGO) – A traffic stop led to drug arrests in Ward County early Thurs. morning. Berthold police say 44-year-old Autumn Little Soldier was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. 118 fentanyl pills were seized. Little Soldier also had warrants for her arrest. The driver,...
