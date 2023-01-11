ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Trinity Health declines $3 million loan for new trauma center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health will be opening its new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot in a few months, but it will be moving forward without $3 million in funding from the city of Minot. In the latest back-and-forth between the city of Minot and Trinity, the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Taste of Minot’s water draws different reactions from residents

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The taste of water in every city is distinct. Last year, Fargo earned the title of North Dakota’s best-tasting drinking water, according to the American Waterworks Association. As for the taste in Minot, people like Peter don’t know how to describe it. ”I’ve...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UMary’s ‘Cappella’ brings gift of music, faith to schools across the state

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Good music can take any experience to another level. A group of musicians from UMary is doing their part to enhance worship services with their talents. The spring semester hasn’t started just yet for these UMary students, but they’re already in action, sharing their gift of music across the state.
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton

A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
WAHPETON, ND
kfgo.com

Two arrested on drug charges in Ward County

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KFGO) – A traffic stop led to drug arrests in Ward County early Thurs. morning. Berthold police say 44-year-old Autumn Little Soldier was arrested for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. 118 fentanyl pills were seized. Little Soldier also had warrants for her arrest. The driver,...
WARD COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
BERTHOLD, ND

