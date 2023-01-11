Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beloved coach dies after medical emergency at a Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Volunteer baseball coach Chris Davis died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday at South Iredell High School, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The district said it happened while he was performing field maintenance. Coach Davis was a volunteer coach for six years and impacted everyone he...
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
addictedtovacation.com
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
Go Blue Ridge
North Carolinians are Winning big in the Lottery
We recently reported that a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone this past Saturday. The North Carolina Education Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. Well it seems like that kind of luck is going around in North Carolina. Recently Kenya Sloan of Shelby won $2 million dollars almost 2 months after winning $1 million dollars. Sloan said “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.” Anyone interested in trying their luck the Mega Millions next drawing is Friday at 11PM, and the Powerball will be drawn Tonight at 11PM Saturday at 11PM.
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
First snow chances this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
country1037fm.com
Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina
I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
businesstodaync.com
New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius
Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Cheap Romantic Getaways
We know February is right around the corner. With that being said, Valentine’s Day is approaching us slowly. If you have not begun the planning for your significant other, then you may want to get on it. Some people want to be a bit cost-conscious when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but you can still keep it romantic. A quick, weekend getaway can be one of the best things to get into with your partner.
lakenormanpublications.com
Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many
CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
country1037fm.com
Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC
A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
Comments / 0