Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Common Council presses police on storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top brass from the Buffalo Police Department went before members of City Council's Police Advisory Board to provide a closer look as to what worked and what went wrong during the historic holiday blizzard. On Tuesday it was the fire department that brought its grievances...
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
St. Catharines plant fire alarms Niagara County residents; no smoke danger
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While firefighters in St. Catharines, Ontario, are mopping up after a major fire at a chemical waste processing plant, Niagara County emergency management officials have been monitoring the smoke plume and assuring residents there is no danger from any exposure. The blaze was near the waterfront...
NFTA holds open house to help fill jobs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Thursday held an open house to spread the news of some jobs it has available. Those include positions such as mechanics, drivers, and other positions that may not require prior experience. There were even on-site interviews for interested candidates. The...
Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
State, mobile and casino sportsbooks will bank on Bills playoff run
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a year ago, mobile sports betting was legalized in New York State, and Albany has been able to parlay that legalization into a big revenues for their coffers. In 2022, according to the NYS Gaming Commission, $16,192,562,924 was wagered on mobile sportsbooks...
Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership in Town of Boston
BOSTON, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused almost a dozen vehicles to catch fire on Thursday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in a back lot at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. The dealership's general manager told 2 On Your Side that most of...
Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
After fire at former factory, Jamestown leaders get federal boost
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown has a new supporter pushing to get what's left of the former Crawford Furniture factory cleaned up and paid for after it was destroyed in a fire two months ago. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asked the Environmental Protection Agency to quickly complete its...
New policing model being eyed for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
Public hearing held in Cobblestone District for eminent domain proceeding
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night in Buffalo Common Council chambers was a showdown between a city and a developer with big dreams. The city says that Darryl Carr has been neglecting 110 & 118 South Park Ave for over a decade. Carr says he's had a demolition permit for...
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he pitched it as a cornerstone of the “clean energy revolution” and a new high-tech industrial sector for Western New York. The project would create not...
The Blizzard of '22 through the eyes of the first responders
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It is amazing to look outside and think that just two weeks ago, many parts of Western New York were still snowbound, putting many lives in danger. Luckily, for many people, there were some very dedicated and well-trained people out there to help. We had...
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
Catholic Health partners with UBMD, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists for Niagara County hospitals
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A new partnership has resulted in a transition in care providers for Catholic Health’s hospitals in Niagara County. Effective Jan. 1, providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine began managing the emergency department at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, while a team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists have begun managing inpatient care at the hospital.
Missing Jamestown teen located
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department reported early Thursday morning that a missing teen has been found. The 16-year-old was considered a missing endangered person. The police department thanks the public for their tips and reported to police department safely located her.
After Hamlin's recovery, Buffalo CPR classes see increase in demand for classes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo CPR is a company offering classes to schools, businesses and organizations. Their classes instruct regular citizens about life-saving skills. Of course, you should call 911 immediately when someone experiences cardiac arrest, but while waiting for the ambulance, you can help save their life. When the...
Protecting Lake Erie shoreline from future storms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From sections of sidewalk heaved up on roadways, to fences torn from their anchors and tossed asunder by the hurricane-force winds which drove ice and water over the Lake Erie shore during the Blizzard of 2022, the damage from the storm is evident along many sections of Buffalo's waterfront.
