ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Common Council presses police on storm response

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top brass from the Buffalo Police Department went before members of City Council's Police Advisory Board to provide a closer look as to what worked and what went wrong during the historic holiday blizzard. On Tuesday it was the fire department that brought its grievances...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NFTA holds open house to help fill jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Thursday held an open house to spread the news of some jobs it has available. Those include positions such as mechanics, drivers, and other positions that may not require prior experience. There were even on-site interviews for interested candidates. The...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New policing model being eyed for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester's 'Rock' initiative started back in June, and now Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to bring it to Buffalo. But here, the governor is calling it the 'Save Program.' It places people on parole who are at the highest risk of reoffending under electronic monitoring and higher levels of supervision.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo, he pitched it as a cornerstone of the “clean energy revolution” and a new high-tech industrial sector for Western New York. The project would create not...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Catholic Health partners with UBMD, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists for Niagara County hospitals

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A new partnership has resulted in a transition in care providers for Catholic Health’s hospitals in Niagara County. Effective Jan. 1, providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine began managing the emergency department at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, while a team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists have begun managing inpatient care at the hospital.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Missing Jamestown teen located

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department reported early Thursday morning that a missing teen has been found. The 16-year-old was considered a missing endangered person. The police department thanks the public for their tips and reported to police department safely located her.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Protecting Lake Erie shoreline from future storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From sections of sidewalk heaved up on roadways, to fences torn from their anchors and tossed asunder by the hurricane-force winds which drove ice and water over the Lake Erie shore during the Blizzard of 2022, the damage from the storm is evident along many sections of Buffalo's waterfront.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy